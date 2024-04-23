Russell T Davies: New Doctor Who series is madder, wilder and funnier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Russell T Davies: New Doctor Who series is madder, wilder and funnier

By Press Association
Millie Gibson, Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)
Millie Gibson, Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who writer and showrunner Russell T Davies has said he hopes to bring in new viewers or win back people who have not watched for several years with the latest series.

The sci-fi show will be back on screens in May, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord.

The 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, first appeared on screen together during the Christmas Day special.

Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, has returned to the helm to replace Chris Chibnall.

The series will start with a double bill, which will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

Davies told BBC Breakfast: “It starts from scratch and the programme does this every so often, but it is a new Doctor and a new companion and the whole point of a new companion is that Ruby walks into the Tardis and she says everything a new viewer wants to know.

“Who are you? What’s this? What is the Tardis? Why is it bigger on the inside than the outside? She’s the human walking into this strange world.

Doctor Who
The Doctor is played by Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday is played by Millie Gibson (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)

“So new viewers start here, jump on board and you will follow it from scratch and all your questions will be answered. Never mind questions, go and have an adventure, come and have fun.”

Asked how much he is considering the current state of the world when he is writing, It’s A Sin creator Davies said: “It’s my job to look at where we are, how we feel, what a difficult, complicated world we live in.

“So I genuinely look to Doctor Who this time around and thought it’s time for fun.

“It’s madder than it used to be, it’s wilder, it’s funnier, it’s kind of bigger, broader.

“And I don’t mean just as an escape because I think it does have things to say about the world.

“But I think a lot of science fiction gets very dark and heavy. Producers like me will sit on settees like this and ‘It’s much darker. It’s a deep dive into the character’s souls.’

“That’s all very well but actually with Doctor Who I would say come and have fun. As a family you can sit around, come and have fun.

“It is madder than it has been in the past. You still get moments of terror and horror and the chases and the monsters and there’s tears at some points.

“But the sense of fun has been pushed, I think, this time because I think we need it. In this day and age, come and have fun.”