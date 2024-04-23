Spencer Matthews: Marathon challenge will push me after struggle with alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spencer Matthews: Marathon challenge will push me after struggle with alcohol

By Press Association
Spencer Matthews aims to run 30 marathons in 30 days in the desert (Ian West/PA)
Spencer Matthews aims to run 30 marathons in 30 days in the desert (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Spencer Matthews has said he wants to “push myself and test myself” as he takes on a world record attempt after struggling with alcohol issues.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, is embarking on a mission to run 30 marathons in 30 days in the desert, for a total of 1,266km, and said he wants to prove “anyone can do interesting things”.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve done a few of these ultras before. It’s a love/hate thing, but I was looking to do more.

“I’ve always been really curious about how far the mind and body can go and I really wanted to design and create a challenge that would be a ‘world first’, so this would be a world record if achieved.”

Discussing the temperature when he embarks on the fundraising challenge, he said: “It’s going to be in the mid-40Cs.

“It has to be 100% on sand. If my feet leave sand at any point, that marathon for that day is then void, and for it to be a world record, the 30 have to be consecutive.

“I’m working with incredible people and a local team in Jordan and who will design the route ahead of being there.

“But the entire 1,266km has to be on sand which, of course, makes it that bit harder.”

Matthews has previously spoken about his decision to go sober, saying drinking too much was taking a toll on his health.

Asked how he is mentally preparing for the challenge, Matthews, who is married to TV star Vogue Williams, said: “It’s the time away from family as well – my wife is just over there [in the studio]. I honestly feel like I learn an awful lot about myself when I do these sorts of things.

“I’m interested in understanding how far I can push myself. It’s not too long ago that doing any running of any kind would have been difficult.

“I’ve struggled with problems with alcohol in my life and I am keen to push myself and test myself but also draw attention to the fact that anyone can do interesting things if they set their mind to it.”

Matthews and Williams have three children.