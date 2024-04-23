Floella Benjamin to get Bafta Fellowship for ‘tireless support of children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Floella Benjamin to get Bafta Fellowship for ‘tireless support of children’

By Press Association
Baroness Floella Benjamin has been announced as a recipient of the Bafta Fellowship (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Baroness Floella Benjamin has been announced as a recipient of the Bafta Fellowship (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Baroness Floella Benjamin will receive the Bafta Fellowship for her “tireless support of children and young people” and “for her unwavering championing of diversity”.

The former children’s TV presenter, known for her work on Play School and Play Away in the 1970s and 1980s, has become an author, charity campaigner and peer in recent years.

On Wednesday, Bafta announced her as a recipient of the highest accolade the awards organisation can give.

Women of the Year Awards 2021
Floella Benjamin. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lady Benjamin said: “My heart is full of joy and happiness.

“I feel as if I’m standing on the summit of life’s mountain, looking down at the wonderful experiences I have had in my career in the television industry for over 50 years.

“It’s been an adventurous journey, with many challenges and adversities, but here I am, receiving the highest accolade Bafta can bestow. I am delighted that my work, which has predominantly been for children, is being recognised and celebrated in this way.”

Lady Benjamin was born in Trinidad before emigrating to the UK as a 10-year-old, and acting in several stage musicals including Jesus Christ Superstar and Black Mikado.

She then had a 12-year spell on Play School, aimed at pre-school children, which featured songs, stories and activities with the different presenters.

Also with a stint on the sister programme Play Away, she became one of the most recognisable children’s TV presenters in the country.

Sara Putt
Sara Putt, chairwoman of Bafta (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sara Putt, chairwoman of Bafta, said: “We are honoured to present Baroness Benjamin the Bafta Fellowship for her tireless support of children and young people, her impact on television broadcasting, and for her unwavering championing of diversity.

“She is an unstoppable force for good with a determination to create opportunities and positive role models for future generations that has seen her effect a tremendous amount of positive change over 50 years and counting.”

Lady Benjamin has supported and campaigned for charities including Barnardo’s, Sickle Cell Society and Beating Bowel Cancer.

In 2010, she was introduced to the House of Lords and given the full title of Baroness Benjamin, of Beckenham in the County of Kent after being nominated by the Liberal Democrats.

She collected her damehood for her services to charity at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

Lady Benjamin has also chaired the Windrush Commemoration Committee and has advocated for tax relief of children’s TV in the House of Lords.

Her 1995 memoir Coming To England was adapted into an award-winning TV movie.