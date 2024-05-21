Kit Harington embodies modern-day aristocracy in third series of Industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kit Harington embodies modern-day aristocracy in third series of Industry

By Press Association
Kit Harington plays Henry Muck in the new series of Industry (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
Kit Harington plays Henry Muck in the new series of Industry (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)

British actor Kit Harington is seen embodying the modern-day aristocracy in first-look images from Industry series three.

The Game Of Thrones star, 37, has joined the drama series as Lord Henry Muck, the chief executive and founder of a green tech energy company, named Lumi, which is about to go public.

In character, Harington is pictured wearing a tailored suit while sitting in a leather armchair in an aristocratic-looking property.

a first look at season three of Industry,
Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna and Kit Harington as Henry (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO)

In another first-look photo, Lord Henry is shown having dinner in Mayfair where he tries to seduce Yasmin Kara-Hanani, played by Back To Black actress Marisa Abela.

The British aristocrat is also seen at a climate summit alongside characters Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and Anna Gearing (Elena Saurel).

The series, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, explores the world of high finances and follows a group of young bankers vying for success at the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co.

Series three will see the young bankers tangled up in the company as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing.

first look at season three of Industry
At a Mayfair restaurant, Henry tells Yasmin he wants to seduce her (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO)

Returning cast members include Myha’la as Harper Stern, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane.

Harington, known for playing Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, has also starred in the historical epic Pompeii, war film Testament Of Youth and the Marvel film Eternals, as well as lending his voice to Eret in the second and third films of the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

The actor joins Industry after a dramatic second series which saw the employees, who are no longer able to hide behind their graduate status, at the mercy of Pierpoint’s back-to-work-or-else mandate, which had the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Industry series three will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in the year.