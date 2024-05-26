Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden’s children push buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden’s children have pushed the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent as the auditions for the series come to an end.

The ITV talent show returned on Sunday, with judges Cowell, Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, and presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – and the last few hopefuls for the semi-final week were revealed.

During the episode, Japanese skipping dancers Haribow, who somersaulted across the stage doing various tricks, left the judges almost speechless.

They received a standing ovation from the audience and numerous pleas for a golden buzzer, which would put them straight through to the semi-finals and are generally used only by the judges and hosts, from the BGT fans.

Amanda Holden with her two daughters, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes (left) and Hollie Rose Hughes. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dixon said she had “none left” regarding the buzzers along with Tonioli, while Cowell said that he “did not know what to say”.

“My son is literally going crazy right now,” Cowell added.

His son Eric, who he shares with wife Lauren Silverman, then went over and pushed the buzzer along with Holden’s daughter Hollie, who she shares with record producer husband Chris Hughes.

“They pressed it for the audience,” Holden said before calling the dancers “unbelievable”.

Congratulating the dance troupe, Donnelly told them: “That’s never happened before.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman along with their children Eric and Adam. (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, actor and comedian Dave Bibby also claimed he was trying to break a record by having custard pies thrown at him by McPartlin and Donnelly.

However, it had actually been a prank so that Cowell could throw custard pies at the Geordie presenting duo, who have previously played tricks on him.

“Dave you had us,” Donnelly said.

Also making into the next stage was an ensemble of women and a few men called Midlife Movers, who strutted their stuff to Relight My Fire, a nine-year-old magician, called Ella Rose, from Tamworth, and recorder player Richard Lindesay, 45.

Also receiving praise from the judges was Leightonjay Halliday, 23, a dancer from Scottish village Douglas, who used a small pool while expressing the vocals of Kodi Lee’s Change and ending up completely soaked.

Dixon said that “even if we took away the water” the dance would got through to the next stage, while Cowell said America’s Got Talent star Lee would be “so blown away when I call him and say ‘someone has just done the most unbelievable audition to your song’”.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

American sword swallower Heather Holliday, 38, demonstrated putting a long blade into her mouth along with eight swords all at once, while turning around the stage and was given a standing ovation by some in the audiences and judges.

Cowell told Heather, wearing a gold dress, that she had a “star glow around you” and called her act “unbelievable”.

Heather and Leightonjay were both able to progress on the show.

Not making another round was the Radetzky Quartet from the Netherlands who played their instruments while engaging in slapstick comedy.

Britain’s Got Talent returns for the live semi-final on Monday at 8pm.