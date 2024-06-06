Ruth Langsford extends leave from Loose Women amid divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ruth Langsford extends leave from Loose Women amid divorce from Eamonn Holmes

By Press Association
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have divorced (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have divorced (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has extended her leave from the ITV show amid her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

The pair, whose split was announced last month, previously presented This Morning together and were married for nearly 14 years.

Langsford, 64, has been a regular on the ITV topical panel show since the 1990s, appearing alongside panel members including Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan.

A spokesperson for the TV presenter said: “Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave.

“She’s looking forward to returning to the show in due course.”

Langsford and GB News presenter Holmes, 64, married in 2010 and share a son called Jack, who was born in 2002.

Their wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan, and came 13 years after they began dating.

Northern Irish broadcaster Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

When Holmes returned to his GB News breakfast show on May 28, following news of the divorce, he addressed the fact his relationship has been the subject of headlines.

“Just before we move on I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

ITV has been approached for comment.