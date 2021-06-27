North East Now – Diving into the depths of success

Aberdeen Diving Services has only been operating for a year but can already boast an award win to its name.

The Bucksburn-based business, founded by diving enthusiast Andy Watson, was recently named diving equipment retailer of the year at the Corporate Livewire Scotland Prestige Awards.

The firm, which opened in July last year, is an equipment service provider in every aspect of diving, from recreational, technical and commercial equipment to annual servicing and last minute repairs.

Andy was inspired to start up the business after seeing what he believed was a gap in the market.

The 31-year-old said: ” I have been an avid diver for over 15 years now and previously taught Padi (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) courses across the world.

“What I learnt was how easily a dive can be called off due to equipment malfunctions. I then went on to complete many servicing courses for a variety of different dive equipment companies through my time working for other companies, growing my own skills and reputation.

“When the previous dive shop closed its doors in Aberdeen, many divers had to send their equipment out of the city for repairs and annual servicing.

“It was then I saw the opportunity to launch my own company. My passion has always been in this field of work and I am happy to be able to pass on my knowledge to anyone who needs it.”

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

The award win came as a huge surprise to Andy.

He said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and over the moon to receive this award. It’s something I would have never imagined winning within one year of business.

“More so with what’s been happening this year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

This shows that the hard work has paid off.

“I’m extremely grateful to all my customers and companies supporting me through this first year in business.”

Aberdeen Diving Services already operates an online retail shop but plans to open a store in the city had to be put on hold due to Covid-19.

However, another ambition is to open a scuba school in the future.

He said: “I started Aberdeen Diving Services during Covid-19 pandemic, despite this our growth and success has been phenomenal.

“The goal from the beginning was to provide a high-quality and local service, working alongside customers and companies across Aberdeen and expanding areas.

“My passion is to pass on the knowledge I have learned over many years of working in the dive industry.

“We have a vast array of knowledge that has helped us be able to cater to not only the recreational diving community but also commercial divers in the North-east.

“We are also able to supply and support HUET divers for oil and gas training centres due to our background in this for many years.

“We hope to be able open a retail shop in Aberdeen in the future to provide our customers the best experience.

“And a scuba school to be able to pass on my love of diving to others.”

Andy has given his backing to the North-East Now campaign which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

He said: “It’s absolutely brilliant and so easy to navigate. The layout looks so fresh and nice and bold but not too in your face.

“It is really is a fantastic website.

“It’s great to be able to log on and see what’s happening around the north-east and all from local businesses it really is a one stop shop for everything needed for the residence of the north-east.”

For further information on Aberdeen Diving Services, visit www.aberdeendivingservices.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit https://www.northeastnow.scot/

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot