PwC adds new partners in Scotland including in Aberdeen

Big four accountancy firm PwC has announced four new partners in Scotland including a new energy specialist based in in Aberdeen.

Martin Cowie has relocated to the Granite city to help drive the firm’s energy transition work.

He returns to the north-east following 20 years with PwC in Sydney, Edinburgh, Glasgow and most recently, Belfast, where he led private business for PwC Northern Ireland for a number of years. He has a background of leading the audits of listed, inbound and large private businesses.

Mr Cowie now counts among the 34 equity partners at PwC in Scotland. He is joined in the partner ranks by Gregor Lindsay, who has returned to Glasgow from London to spearhead the growth of the firm’s deals tax practice, which the firm said has seen an increase in demand in 2021 as investors drive a deals-led recovery from the pandemic.

Shujaat Khan and Scott Lawson have been admitted to the partnership, having been directors in the firm in Scotland.

PwC has also named five new directors in Scotland, four of whom are female. They are Lauren Atkins, a Glasgow-based auditor; Gillian Collin, who works in risk in Glasgow, Kimberley Dixon, also in risk, in Edinburgh; Jane Ferguson, a Glasgow-based auditor; and Edinburgh-based Adam Turner, who works in corporate finance.

Claire Reid, regional leader for PwC Scotland, said: “Our people are our greatest asset and our new partners each reflect our continued commitment to increase the capability and level of specialisms across Scotland. In what has been a challenging year for everyone, we have seen strong resilience in Scotland’s business community, and as we move into the second half of the year, the appointments we’ve made will help our clients as they plan their route through the recovery.”

Chairman retires

PwC has also announced the retirement of Lindsay Gardiner. The Edinburgh-based audit partner has been with PwC for 32 years and served as Scotland chairman between 2012 and 2019. Most recently, he has been a member of the UK audit executive. While chairman, Mr Gardiner oversaw openings of new Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices, along with the energy and financial services centres of excellence.

Mr Gardiner said: “I have had a fantastic time at PwC working with very talented colleagues and many of Scotland’s high quality business organisations in audit, transaction and advisory roles. One of the joys has been helping others build and develop their careers and I am sure that PwC will continue to go from strength to strength through continuing to invest in talent across all sectors ”

Ms Reid added: “Lindsay has been a huge presence with PwC, both in Scotland and across the UK. Having led Scotland before I took the role, he oversaw huge growth in the business here and has contributed an enormous amount to the success of our business, through the development and investment of our teams across Scotland. We wish him all the very best in retirement.”