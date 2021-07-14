Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce unveils awards shortlist

By Erikka Askeland
July 14, 2021, 12:01 am
AGCC Northern Star Business Awards are coming back to P&J Live in February

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) have revealed the shortlist for their annual Northern Star Business Awards as they press ahead towards hosting a live event in February.

Now in their 18th year, the awards recognise companies in the north-east for their exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields from internationalisation and innovation to people development, environmental action and customer service.

After last year’s event was hosted virtually, winners of the 2022 event will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, February 11 at P&J Live.

Russell Borthwick, AGCC chief executive, said: “Earlier this year we were proud to celebrate the achievements of so many local organisations during what was an extremely difficult period for many.

“It’s fantastic to see even more businesses becoming finalists in the 18th annual awards with so many examples of incredible innovation, growth and resilience among our members in the entries, it gave our judges some tough decisions but also a great chance to shout about all the great things our region has to offer.

“We can’t wait to have everyone back under one roof next February to celebrate just how ambitious and outstanding our region is.”

The finalists in the categories are:

Business of the Year

Gray & Adams
IT Hotdesk
James Fisher Offshore
KR Group (Scotland)

Customer First

HSE Aberdeen
IFB
Petrasco Energy Logistics
Specsavers Aberdeen

Driving Sustainability

Aberdeen International Airport

Butterfly Effect
John Lawrie Tubulars
Stagecoach Bluebird

Family Business

Gray & Adams
ITC Hydraulic Services
Marshalls Farm Shop
Urban Wellness Hub and Urban Wellness Float

Going Global

Arnlea Systems
Enerquip
Kaseum Technology
STATS Group

Inspiration from Innovation

Balmoral Group Holdings
IFB
Kaseum Technology
Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course

Inspiring Futures

Balfour Beatty
Bon Accord Care
lightbulb.coach
Techfest

Making the Difference

Gary Walker Wealth Management
Sport Aberdeen
The TechForce

TL Tech

Marketing Magic

CLAN Cancer Support
First Aberdeen
TEXO Group
University of Aberdeen School of Law

Rising Star

Jodie Donald – Escone Solutions
Emma Clark – ITC Hydraulic Services
Peter Knight – Stagecoach Bluebird
Craig Roberts – Sport Aberdeen

Staff Matter

Control Valve Solutions
Imrandd
KR Group (Scotland)
Stork

Student Placement

CNR International (UK)
Decom North Sea
NHS Grampian – ARI Occupational Therapy
Technip FMC

The winner of the final award for regional contribution is announced on the night.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Visit

agcc.co.uk/events

for more information.

