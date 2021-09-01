Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

HIE appoints interim manager in the Outer Hebrides

By Stan Arnaud
September 1, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 5:32 pm
Joanna Peteranna.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has announced the appointment of Joanna Peteranna as its interim area manager in the Outer Hebrides.

She will replace Rachel Mackenzie, who is leaving after eight years at the organisation to become finance director at Stornoway-based Gaelic media service MG Alba.

Ms Peteranna joined the development agency as a manager for the Uist and Barra islands in 2012.

HIE said she has played a key role in a wide range of developments across the Outer Hebrides, working closely with public and private sector stakeholders.

More recently she was responsible for the agency’s involvement in a series of planned major investments in and around the southern islands.

‘A lot to be positive about’ in the islands

With family roots in North Uist, Mr Peteranna was born and brought up in Paisley and moved to Benbecula in 2002.

A chartered manager, she worked in the private and third sectors before joining HIE and completed the Entrepreneurial Development Programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mit), in Boston, in 2015.

Ms Peteranna said: “I am delighted to be taking up this interim appointment and leading the Outer Hebrides team in its continued work in supporting our communities and businesses to recover from the pandemic.

“Although it is a time of challenge for the economy, there is a lot to be positive about with the delivery of the Islands Deal projects, the Stornoway Port redevelopment and a major new distillery in Benbecula.”

HIE’s interim chief executive, Carroll Buxton, added: “With her experience in economic and community development, Joanna will make an excellent addition to the team of area managers.

“She brings a wealth of invaluable knowledge from one of our highest priority areas and she is well placed to lead the area team. I am very pleased she has taken on the role.”

Recruitment for a permanent chief executive at HIE is currently under way, following the recent departure of Charlotte Wright from the post.

