HIE appoints interim manager in the Outer Hebrides

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has announced the appointment of Joanna Peteranna as its interim area manager in the Outer Hebrides.

She will replace Rachel Mackenzie, who is leaving after eight years at the organisation to become finance director at Stornoway-based Gaelic media service MG Alba.

Ms Peteranna joined the development agency as a manager for the Uist and Barra islands in 2012.

HIE said she has played a key role in a wide range of developments across the Outer Hebrides, working closely with public and private sector stakeholders.

More recently she was responsible for the agency’s involvement in a series of planned major investments in and around the southern islands.

‘A lot to be positive about’ in the islands

With family roots in North Uist, Mr Peteranna was born and brought up in Paisley and moved to Benbecula in 2002.

A chartered manager, she worked in the private and third sectors before joining HIE and completed the Entrepreneurial Development Programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mit), in Boston, in 2015.

Ms Peteranna said: “I am delighted to be taking up this interim appointment and leading the Outer Hebrides team in its continued work in supporting our communities and businesses to recover from the pandemic.

“Although it is a time of challenge for the economy, there is a lot to be positive about with the delivery of the Islands Deal projects, the Stornoway Port redevelopment and a major new distillery in Benbecula.”

HIE’s interim chief executive, Carroll Buxton, added: “With her experience in economic and community development, Joanna will make an excellent addition to the team of area managers.

“She brings a wealth of invaluable knowledge from one of our highest priority areas and she is well placed to lead the area team. I am very pleased she has taken on the role.”

Recruitment for a permanent chief executive at HIE is currently under way, following the recent departure of Charlotte Wright from the post.