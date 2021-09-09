SPONSORED: State-of-the-art deployment system set to make advancements within the well intervention & well integrity market

The WellHOP™ – Wellvene’s new shallow application slickline system – challenges the traditional slickline rig ups and shallow application operating methods that have been standard practice in the well intervention industry.

With an annual HSE obligation to complete wellhead maintenance and integrity testing on all platform wellheads, xmas trees and DHSVs, where a failure is identified, operating companies can find themselves in the unwelcome position of a well having to remain shut until repair(s) can be carried out.

Repairing or replacing certain tree valves or DHSVs often requires mobilising a full wireline package and numerous personnel to complete this routine, non-value-adding work scope.

Wellvene sought to address the inefficiencies presented by the more traditional methods with the introduction of the WellHOP™. This innovative system eliminates the need for a mast and separate wireline winch while simplifying the overall pressure control equipment rig up to allow for repairs in a more operationally efficient manner.

Wellvene’s Engineering Director, Mike Fraser, commented: “Following relentless planning, design considerations and testing, we are now proud to present the WellHOP™. We believe it really does have the potential to change how the industry sets shallow bridge plugs and carries out DHSV remedial work, with the recent test well trials having proved this.”

The complete WellHOP™ package can be pre-assembled onshore to suit platform rig up heights and mobilised offshore in only two baskets. With no mast required, the WellHOP™ can be rigged up onto the well in only two lifts and then moved between further wells in a single lift eliminating the rig down, repositioning and rig up required of current systems.

As a result, WellHOP™ users can expect to achieve more repairs in a single campaign, freeing up their platform schedules for more value-adding well work.

With no compromise on well control equipment, along with the system’s reduced footprint and ease of assembly, the WellHOP™ is sure to offer a reduction in operational risk, time, cost and POB and improve operational efficiency for well integrity operations.

Onshore trials of the WellHOP™ took place recently, with several operators in attendance to see the equipment in action with first use in field scheduled for October 2021.

The technology has already garnered a high level of interest as well as recognition from industry bodies. Nominated for the Emerging Technology award at the SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards, the WellHOP™ has been shortlisted as a finalist for addressing a need within the industry and presenting a novel solution with a clear business case for bringing the technology to market.

The recognition and interest from the wider industry that the WellHOP™ has already received is a testament to Wellvene’s commitment to address and adapt to market needs. It also highlights the partnerships it has set up to make its plans a reality.

The Net Zero Technology Centre has been instrumental in the success of the WellHOP™ after Wellvene presented to a panel of industry experts as part of the organisation’s ‘Call for Ideas’ scheme.

After a successful presentation, Wellvene received essential funding that significantly reduced the timescale for designing, manufacturing, and testing the system, allowing them to expedite the process of bringing the technology to the market.

Creating the WellHOP™ system also required collaboration with specialist service companies. BenchMark Wireline Products manufactured the bespoke winch elements, and Hunting provided all the necessary pressure control equipment. With the expertise and professionalism of these two companies, WellHOP™ has become what it is today with plans for further adaptation and expansion.

Wellvene’s Global Business Development Manager Colin Mackie said: “WellHOP™ allows us to introduce a solution to the UK and global market while also complementing our downhole safety valve remedial package and P&A tool package. The technology can help Wellvene grow and move us forward into the service sector.

“I’m extremely proud of the team for getting to this stage with the WellHOP™ technology, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank our tremendous partners who have made it possible.”

Find out more at the Wellvene website.