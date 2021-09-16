Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Return to profit for construction company Kier Group

By Stan Arnaud
September 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kier built the new Alness Academy, which was completed last year.
Construction firm Kier Group has returned to the black after several years of heavy losses.

The company, which has worked on a number of large public sector contracts in the north and north-east, announced pre-tax profits of £5.6million for the year to the end of June.

The Manchester-based group had posted losses of £225m in 2020 and £229m the previous year.

Its turnover fell slightly to £3.3billion, from £3.5bn in 2019/20, with the figure reflecting the impact of the Covid pandemic, the company’s completion of several motorway upgrade projects and its withdrawal from “non-core and loss-making contracts.”

The company said it had completed a drive, launched two years ago,to simplify its structure.

Kier built the new secondary school at Alness, in Easter, Ross, which opened its doors to pupils last autumn.

Among other projects in the north and north-east, it has also carried out multi-million pound contracts at Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, and Royal Cornhill Hospital, in Aberdeen.

Last year the company, along with three other contractors, was involved in the conversion of part of the Scottish Events Campus, in Glasgow, into the temporary 300-bed Loiusa Jordan Hospital.

‘Strong operational performance’ hailed

Kier’s chief executive, Andrew Davies, said the group had delivered a “strong operational performance and materially improved results” in 2020/21.

He added: “We have completed the strategic actions set out in 2019 to simplify and focus the group, improve cash generation and strengthen our balance sheet.

“The successful capital raise, the recent sale of Kier Living, and the extension of the group’s RCF facility provides Kier with the financial and operational flexibility to continue to pursue its strategic objectives within its chosen markets and will allow it to further enhance and capitalise on its position as a strategic partner to its customers.”

He continued: “Current trading is in line with our expectations, and despite inflationary pressures and the impact of increased national insurance contributions, our outlook for the current year remains unchanged.

“We are now focused on delivering our medium term value creation plan by leveraging our attractive market positions, delivering our high-quality order book and fostering our long-term customer relationships and sector expertise.”

