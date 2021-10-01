Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Financial advisory business to open its first Aberdeen office calling the city an ‘important market’

By Kelly Wilson
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 1:21 pm
The Silver Fin, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Interpath Advisory has chosen Aberdeen as it’s second Scottish office location with its chief executive labelling the city as an ‘important market’.

The independent financial advisory business, which was founded in May 2021 following the sale of KPMG’s UK Restructuring practice, will move into the Silver Fin building.

The new offices in the Union Street building will see the company join other tenants such as the recently announced Shell, Neo Energy, Prosafe, Barclays and Kellis Midsteam.

Aberdeen plays an important role

Blair Nimmo, Interpath Advisory chief executive, described the Granite City as an “important market”.

He said: “Aberdeen and the broader North East of Scotland is an important market for us, so we’re delighted that our second home is here in the Granite City.”

The Interpath team will be led by managing director, Geoff Jacobs, who has more than 10 years experience of working in the local market.

He said: “Following our launch as an independent business earlier in the year, it’s been vitally important for us to find a home in the centre of the city that provides us with a first-class, dynamic working environment.

“The Silver Fin Building is an outstanding space, giving us the flexibility we need to be able to collaborate across teams, whilst being right in the heart of the business community so we are close to hand for our clients.”

Strong support for firms across the north east

Interpath has a team of 80 people across Scotland, of which six are based full-time in Aberdeen.

The opening of Interpath’s new office in the city centre comes hot on the heels of its first UK office, which opened in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square earlier in September.

The firm, which is headquartered in London, plans to open a further nine offices across the UK, with leases also already agreed for properties in Reading and Nottingham.

In recent months, the team has worked with organisations across the north east, Dundee and the Highlands to help them navigate the turbulence stemming from the pandemic and broader economic uncertainty.

