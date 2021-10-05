Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Isle of Skye hotel sold and expansion plans announced

By Kelly Wilson
October 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fusion Group has bought the former MacKinnon Country House Hotel on the Isle of Skye

The former MacKinnon House Hotel on the Isle of Skye has been acquired by the Fusion Group hospitality business in a deal worth around £775,000.

The historic property, set in nearly five acres of grounds, will be rebranded as the Isle of Skye Guest House after being bought in a private family sale.

Built in 1912 by Major Archie MacKinnon, the house, is overlooked by the Sgurr na Coinnich mountain range.

Expansion plans underway at site

Subject to planning, Fusion intends to develop part of the house grounds into a modern lodge park, offering 34 two bedroom lodges for let, alongside a custom built club house.

The property currently has nine en-suite bedrooms in the main guest house. A further six, also all en-suite, are in a separate garden lodge.

Alex McKie, group managing director of Fusion Group, said: “We’re pleased and delighted to announce this significant acquisition of MacKinnon House on Skye.

“It marks an exciting time as we emerge from one of the most challenging times for our sector, but I have to say we as a group are coming out of it stronger, more diverse and in a position to positively disrupt the market.

“There’s more in the pipeline too.

“Skye has enjoyed even greater popularity as a UK staycation destination over the covid19 pandemic, being on many a bucket list as a place to visit,” added Mr McKie.

“We look forward to capitalising on this continuing trend in the coming months, and indeed, plan to add further value to the offering at the Isle of Skye Guest House by developing a lodge park to attract more self catering guests.”

Live and breath hospitality

Fusion Group’s portfolio includes Old Churches House in Dunblane.

Mr McKie said: “We live and breathe hospitality, with over twenty five years experience across the board.

“Owning properties outright is always our main objective, as we can put our own stamp onto the properties.

“We are delighted to have found the perfect one on the beautiful Isle of Skye.”

