Isle of Skye hotel sold and expansion plans announced

The former MacKinnon House Hotel on the Isle of Skye has been acquired by the Fusion Group hospitality business in a deal worth around £775,000.

The historic property, set in nearly five acres of grounds, will be rebranded as the Isle of Skye Guest House after being bought in a private family sale.

Built in 1912 by Major Archie MacKinnon, the house, is overlooked by the Sgurr na Coinnich mountain range.

Expansion plans underway at site

Subject to planning, Fusion intends to develop part of the house grounds into a modern lodge park, offering 34 two bedroom lodges for let, alongside a custom built club house.

The property currently has nine en-suite bedrooms in the main guest house. A further six, also all en-suite, are in a separate garden lodge.

Alex McKie, group managing director of Fusion Group, said: “We’re pleased and delighted to announce this significant acquisition of MacKinnon House on Skye.

“It marks an exciting time as we emerge from one of the most challenging times for our sector, but I have to say we as a group are coming out of it stronger, more diverse and in a position to positively disrupt the market.

“There’s more in the pipeline too.

“Skye has enjoyed even greater popularity as a UK staycation destination over the covid19 pandemic, being on many a bucket list as a place to visit,” added Mr McKie.

“We look forward to capitalising on this continuing trend in the coming months, and indeed, plan to add further value to the offering at the Isle of Skye Guest House by developing a lodge park to attract more self catering guests.”

Live and breath hospitality

Fusion Group’s portfolio includes Old Churches House in Dunblane.

Mr McKie said: “We live and breathe hospitality, with over twenty five years experience across the board.

“Owning properties outright is always our main objective, as we can put our own stamp onto the properties.

“We are delighted to have found the perfect one on the beautiful Isle of Skye.”