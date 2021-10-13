‘Potential for a major accident’: HSE slams Shell as three-tonne object dropped 50-feet on North Sea platform

Shell has been slammed by the safety regulator after a three-tonne object was dropped more than 50-feet on board a North Sea platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the incident on the Brent Charlie platform, which occurred after a lifting equipment failure at 23.40 at night on August 23, had “significant potential to cause a major accident”.

A hydraulic workover unit was being used to lift the 36-foot long casing string – a length of steel pipe placed into oil wells – during decommissioning on board Brent Charlie.

