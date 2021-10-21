Brexit impact and congestion among the biggest issues facing UK ports in 2022

The continuing impact of Brexit, congestion and the shortage of HGV drivers are among the main problems facing UK ports in the year ahead, according to industry body the British Ports Association (BPA).

The issues were highlighted in the latest business confidence survey of port executives across the country, carried out by the organisation.

According to the results, while most expressed “tentative” confidence about their commercial outlook in 2022, a quarter did not feel confident.

Among those taking part in the survey, 47% said their business performance had improved since this time last year, while 31% reported their revenues had fallen.

More than half said their income had dropped compared to pre-pandemic activities this time two years ago.

But 93% said ports would be investing in either new business services, property or infrastructure in the coming 12 months.

The BPA said that, when questioned about external factors affecting their businesses, Brexit was “by far” the most common answer, followed by lack of investment and port congestion.

‘Cautious optimism’ for coming year

According to the organisation, the results of the survey reflected a “duality of two overriding moods in the industry” – one of “optimism and opportunity” and another of “caution and uincertainty.”

Climate change, the Northern Ireland Protocol and the fishing industry were also among “common themes,” while some mentioned the lack of HGV drivers.

BPA chief executive, Richard Ballantyne, said: “This survey indicates a mixed picture for the outlook of UK ports, characterised by cautious optimism for the end of 2021 and into 2022.

“It is perhaps not surprising that among the top concerns of UK port executive for the next 12 months are Brexit and port congestion, as well as the shortage of HGV drivers.

“However, despite the uncertainty and volatility experienced by the ports industry over the last 18 months, three quarters of ports are confident about their business over the next year.

“What is clear, is that our ports continue to deliver a thriving and competitive independent sector, with 93% investing in new services, property or infrastructure.”