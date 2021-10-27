Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insurance broker Blackford doubles its headcount after 70% growth in business

By Stan Arnaud
October 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Blackford managing director, Tom Aldridge, centre, with new hires Michael Gregson, left, and Nick Smith.

Scottish insurance broker Blackford has doubled its team since the start of the pandemic, after sustaining 70% growth across its commercial and newly formed private client practices.

The business risk specialist said it had been appointed by more than 150 new clients since March, with half the business being generated through its Aberdeen office.

Glasgow-based Blackford, which was founded in 2018 and also has offices in Edinburgh and London, now counts global tech firms, eminent fund managers, and renewables heavyweights amongst its customers.

The firm’s workforce increased to 18 this month, including the appointments of two commercial brokers in Aberdeen.

The staff at its offices in the city’s Marischal Square are all former Marsh (Central Insurance) employees.

Blackford has also opened a new private client division led by Michael Gregson, formerly of Oak Underwriting and TL Dallas & Co.

Firm planning to take on more staff

The firm’s founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, said:  “Our model is to employ and develop top technical talent, and then grow the business by referral and reputation. We’ll leave the cold calling to others.

“We also match a service team to a client by considering the character of the brokers and their sector experience, as opposed to simply location.

“If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it’s that we can assemble a squad of experts, regardless of geography.”

Mr Aldridge said the group is looking to take on more staff this year.

He continued: “To deliver sustained high growth over the past 18 months has been undoubtedly tough but our ‘reputation and referral’ approach has certainly helped us, as well as focusing on some of the more resilient sectors such as technology, professional and financial services, construction, and natural resources.”

Blackford also announced the appointment of Nick Smith as a client manager, based at the group’s head office at The Garment Factory, Glasgow.

The number of independent brokers in Scotland has been decreasing recently.

Bruce Stevenson and Borland Insurance were acquired in the first quarter of this year by Goldman Sachs-backed Aston Lark and US Broker, Assured Partners, respectively. Aston Lark has since been acquired by UK insurance firm Howden Group.

