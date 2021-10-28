Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Offshore catering company wants to play role in revitalisation of city centre

By Stan Arnaud
October 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Lee Kemp, left, and John Wigglesworth, of Celera Support Services.

A company that has specialised in international offshore catering services for a decade has launched a growth and diversification plan, from its new base in the centre of Aberdeen.

John Wigglesworth, owner of Celera Support Services, hopes its “six figure” investment in premises in Back Wynd, will help efforts to revitalise the heart of the city.

The company is aiming to increase the number of staff based there to 14 over the next two years.

It is planning to focus on daytime city centre hospitality, onshore corporate catering and offshore activity across the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Lee Kemp, who was Celera’s operations manager, has been appointed to the role of operations director to lead the growth strategy.

Mr Wigglesworth said: “Despite the pressures of 2020/21, we have continued to support clients across the Middle East and kept our international team employed.

“Now is the time to invest in both Aberdeen and the growth of Celera. With 30 years’ global offshore industry experience, Lee brings unrivalled industry knowledge, technical and strategic skills to drive Celera forward on both a domestic and international basis.”

Aiming for a healthy transition from home working

Mr Wigglesworth bought and invested in the Books and Beans coffee shop and second hand bookstore, in Belmont Street, last year.

He is also a co-founder of the Bonnymuir Green Community trust, which took over a disused bowling green in Aberdeen, through a community asset transfer, and transformed it into a market garden, community space and café.

He continued:  “As the co-founder and driver of the development of the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust – which has seen over 14,000 visits in 2021 – I have witnessed first-hand the physical and mental benefits brought by providing a safe, calm environment for relaxation, communication, individual thought and, indeed, consumption of good food.

“This is also what Books and Beans has always been about and we believe this can play a key part in facilitating a smoother, healthier transition from home working to office-based or hybrid models.

“As seen by the support for café culture on Belmont Street, including a 4,000-plus signature petition to keep the area pedestrianised, a vibrant daytime city centre drives people to visit Aberdeen and enjoy our lovely city; we all have a responsibility to make sure that happens.”

Celera is also bidding to lease one of three pavilions in the redeveloped Union Terrace Gardens, which have been designed to enhance the area with cafes, restaurants, or cultural spaces.   

