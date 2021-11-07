Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North East Now – Macdonalds of Alford celebrates awards success

By Kelly Wilson
November 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
The running of Scottish food and drink shop Macdonalds of Alford is a real family affair.

Felicity Macdonald opened the doors to her store on Alford’s Main Street in 2019.

It provides a range of products including larder basics such as flour, pasta, caster
sugar and rice, sold by weight rather than packaged, local coffee, pick and mix
sweets, a variety of cheese and refill household plastic-free products.

Ms Macdonald describes herself and youngest son William, 15, as the product development team and chief tasters, husband Rory, an air ambulance pilot, fixes the chocolate machine and eldest son Hamish, 17, is a “whizz” with numbers.

Award winning store

Macdonalds of Alford was recently crowned best new business in the Scottish Business Awards.

Running a shop is a far cry from Ms Macdonald’s previous job as a nurse within the NHS. She quit the profession in 2010 to look after her two children.

The 54-year-old said: “Running a shop was never anticipated.

“Move forward about 10 years and I was actively seeking employment with the NHS again, then fate intervened and I was going down a completely different path when the opportunity of renting the shop presented itself.

“In the previous 10 years I had learnt how to temper chocolate and make chocolate products which were sold at various events, which can be very hard work!

“I had always thought how nice, and much less work it would be, if I had a shop to sell my products in.  The rent was reasonable so, after a family discussion, it was decided that we should give it a go.

“I now call the shop my ‘happy place!’ and never in my wildest dreams thought
that I would win the award. It is extra special as it is customers and secret shoppers that nominate your business.”

Customers could buy essentials

Luckily for Ms Macdonald she was able to remain open during Covid-19 with her shop being classes as an “essential”.

She said: “We had diversified just before the first lock down and the pandemic actually put us on the map.

“We were able to provide basics such as toilet rolls, rice, pasta,
sugar, flour and lots more because we are not reliant on the pre-packed
500 gm, 1 kg bag plus as the larger, well known supermarkets rely on.

“This has meant that customers have needed to come in for essentials when
they would not have done otherwise as our shelves were well stocked and
not empty.”

Plans are now underway for expansion with the opening of a new business unit.

Ms Macdonald said: “We are also near completion for moving into our new build house and new purpose-built business unit.

“I have received my first booking for the biscuit decorating workshop and we will be providing our products wholesale to two other businesses.

“We will also be offering truffle making workshops, chocolate bar making
workshops, biscuit decorating workshops and a seasonal Haggis Hunt.”

Ms Macdonald has shown her support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

She said: “It is very clear, concise, user friendly and informative.

“Definitely a welcome addition because the information is easily accessible to inform the north-east public of the services and products we provide.”

For further information on Macdonalds of Alford visit www.macdonaldsofalford.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

