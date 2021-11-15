Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Scottish retail bodies ask Finance Secretary for business rates discount

By Stan Arnaud
November 15, 2021, 12:00 am
Retail industry representatives have warned the sector is still in the "shadow of Covid."

Representatives of 13 industry groups have jointly written to the Scottish Finance Secretary urging her to introduce a business rates discount for all retail premises for the coming year.

The organisations, including the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), the Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) and the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) told Kate Forbes the sector was “struggling in the shadow of Covid.”

Their collective call came ahead of the unveiling of the Scottish Government’s Budget, on December 9, which is expected to set the business rate and associated reliefs for the 2022/23 financial year.

Shops still struggling in the wake of Covid

In its letter, the organisations pointed out that shopper footfall had not yet returned to pre-Covid levels and shop vacancies in Scotland were at a six-year high.

They also said they recognised the support the Scottish Government had given the industry during the pandemic and the headway that had been made in recent years on “broader aspects of rates reform.”

The letter continued: “Yet for all the progress in pushing back against Covid, it’s clear the retail industry is still struggling in its shadow.

“We are almost two-thirds of the way through the current financial year and store sales and shopper footfall in Scotland have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, whilst shop vacancies have climbed to a six year high.

“As Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee noted this month, many retailers have incurred significant debt through the crisis including Covid loans and tax deferrals.”

It added: “A return to full 100% business rates from April, which were at an onerous 21-year high prior to the pandemic, will be insurmountable for many shops.”

The organisations said they had a range of ideas on how Scotland’s rates system could “better support the economic recovery in the short and longer-term.”

They concluded: “We collectively believe one measure that requires to be taken in your Budget is a further discount to business rates in 2022-23 – one that is applicable to all retail premises and reduces the burden for all stores – to reflect the market reality and provide a bridge to the next revaluation in 2023.

“This would support the survival of shops, the jobs they provide directly and in the supply chain, and the vitality of our high streets and retail destinations.”

David Lonsdale.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “This is an unequivocal statement from a formidable alliance of Scottish industry and trade unions that urgent action is required to support the health and recovery of the retail sector.

“Hopefully, the Finance Secretary will take heed and act in her Budget next month to reduce business rates for all retail premises.”

Other signatories of the letter included representatives of shop workers’ union Usdaw, the Scottish Property Federation and the British Sandwich and Food to Go Association.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]