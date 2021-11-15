Vulcan unveils deals worth £1.5m as north-east firms head for Middle East

Vulcan Completion Products, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, is celebrating new contracts worth £1.5 million as it joins more than 2,000 other exhibitors at the Adipec energy show in Abu Dhabi today.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adipec provides opportunities for buyers and sellers to meet, learn, network, do business and discover new products, solutions and technologies from around the world.

More than 100,000 attendees

The exhibition and conference runs from today (November 15) until Thursday and is expected to attract more than 100,000 energy industry professionals.

More than 8,000 of these are expected to take part in a raft of conference sessions.

There are 26 country pavilions, including one for the UK.

As well as Vulcan, the north-east is well-represented at the event by firms including Ace Winches, Coretrax Technology, Deep Casing Tools, Donuty Safety, EthosEnergy, Lokring Middle East, Maxwell Oil Tools, Online Electronics, Rubberatkins, Safelift Offshore, SafetyGrip Solutions and TWMA.

The resumption of events such as Adipec give us an important platform.” Ian Kirk, Vulcan Completion Products.

Vulcan – founded in 2016 – designs and manufactures engineered products for the global oil and gas industry completions market.

Its £1.5m-worth of new deals involve projects lasting between 12 and 18 months in the Middle East and Far East.

The company said it was servicing a growing number of clients from its regional office in Dubai, assisted by the headquarters in Aberdeenshire and a global network of more than 20 agents.

Middle East a key market for Vulcan

Founder, president and chief executive Ian Kirk added: “The challenges caused by the pandemic make it even more critical for us to get back in front of our customers.

“The resumption of events such as Adipec give us an important platform from which we can build and strengthen in-person relations in a crucial part of the world.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate the Middle East and North Sea markets will be central to the next phase of our evolution.

“The mix of domestic and international interests will bolster sustainability into 2022 and beyond.”

Mr Kirk is Vulcan’s sole director. He was one of a trio of men who launched Portlethen firm Downhole Products in 1994 and sold it 14 years later to US company Varel International Energy Services in a multimillion-pound deal.

The Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology-educated engineer started out building motorbikes in his spare time before teaming up with Bill Barron and Alistair Clark at Downhole Products.

His current business boasts more than 100 patents and, despite still being in its infancy, the company has launched a wide range of innovative products to the market.

BP’s Bernard Looney among the Adipec speakers

“Strategic” speakers at Adipec include BP chief executive Bernard Looney, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli, Taqa CEO Jasim Husain Thabet, Weatherford CEO Girish Saligram, Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch and Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo.

The speaker line-up features many other big names from the global oil and gas industry, Middle East royalty and a host of government ministers from around the world.