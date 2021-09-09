Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Business

SPONSORED: Milestone millionth delivery celebrates first anniversary of NE business

By Laura Coventry
September 9, 2021, 8:54 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:59 am
Doug with distributors Andrew Rolinson (left) and Connor McCraith (right)
A North East business is celebrating its first anniversary by announcing its one millionth delivery.

At the height of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, Doug Stuart took the brave decision to launch Dor-2-Dor Aberdeen & Dundee, a leaflet marketing company which has now delivered more than one million leaflets on behalf of an ever-expanding and diverse client base.

Doug Stuart of Dor-2-Dor

During its first year in business, the company has already created more than 40 jobs and established an experienced team for its growing number of projects on behalf of customers from a broad spectrum of sectors including retail, hospitality and politics.

Looking ahead, consolidation in Aberdeen and Dundee will be complimented by planned expansion into the key target markets of Aberdeenshire and Angus and the company is on target to deliver three to four million leaflets in its second year.

The company is part of the largest and longest established network of leaflet distributors in the UK. Established in 1987 Dor-2-Dor is now the country’s recognised leading network operator in leaflet distribution, operating from over 72 local offices across the UK.

Doug with Aberdeen customers Marks Baranovs (Owner Snappy Tomato Pizza) and Emad Elnawaisre (Owner Amore Restaurant)

Commenting on Dor-2-Dor Aberdeen & Dundee’s successful first year, Doug Stuart said: “Leaflets remain a really cost-effective, targeted and really powerful way of getting a message out.  We saw a rise in our customers winning business from them last year, as people responded to a physical and tactile method of communication which is strategic, precise and planned.

“It’s increasingly easy for customers to be confused as to where their message should ‘land’ and each method has its own valuable benefits – for ours, the number one attraction is the fact that we only have one letterbox making that approach truly unique.”

To find out more, visit Dor-2-Dor’s website here.

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.