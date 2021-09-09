SPONSORED: Milestone millionth delivery celebrates first anniversary of NE business

A North East business is celebrating its first anniversary by announcing its one millionth delivery.

At the height of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, Doug Stuart took the brave decision to launch Dor-2-Dor Aberdeen & Dundee, a leaflet marketing company which has now delivered more than one million leaflets on behalf of an ever-expanding and diverse client base.

During its first year in business, the company has already created more than 40 jobs and established an experienced team for its growing number of projects on behalf of customers from a broad spectrum of sectors including retail, hospitality and politics.

Looking ahead, consolidation in Aberdeen and Dundee will be complimented by planned expansion into the key target markets of Aberdeenshire and Angus and the company is on target to deliver three to four million leaflets in its second year.

The company is part of the largest and longest established network of leaflet distributors in the UK. Established in 1987 Dor-2-Dor is now the country’s recognised leading network operator in leaflet distribution, operating from over 72 local offices across the UK.

Commenting on Dor-2-Dor Aberdeen & Dundee’s successful first year, Doug Stuart said: “Leaflets remain a really cost-effective, targeted and really powerful way of getting a message out. We saw a rise in our customers winning business from them last year, as people responded to a physical and tactile method of communication which is strategic, precise and planned.

“It’s increasingly easy for customers to be confused as to where their message should ‘land’ and each method has its own valuable benefits – for ours, the number one attraction is the fact that we only have one letterbox making that approach truly unique.”

To find out more, visit Dor-2-Dor’s website here.