Exciting times ahead for Burness Paull as energy comes into focus

It’s something we all rely on for pretty much every aspect of our lives and work, but most of us haven’t given too much thought to up until this point.

But with climate change and energy consumption on not just the agendas of governments around the world but also the public’s, the industry has never been under more of a spotlight. And businesses who are connected to energy need solid legal advice and strategy more than ever before.

The arrival of Bob Ruddiman as Partner, Head of Energy, has bolstered the Burness Paull team, which has a well-established reputation in the energy industry. And renewables in particular.

For Bob, whose legal career has covered all the bases of energy, from nuclear through to hydro power, it’s an exciting and interesting time for the industry.

“It’s becoming clear that it’s really important to understand that we need to use a range of energy sources and to recognise and understand each one and how they can interlink.

“The next five or 10 years will be a fascinating time – already we are seeing major projects coming that bring together different sources of energy with new technologies and new angles for looking at data.”

The recent COP26 event has also created what Bob calls “signposts” for the direction the industry will be going.

“Climate change is a very serious threat and the industry is going to have to play its part, as will consumers.

“Although COP26 didn’t result in legislation, it’s given a very clear signposting of the direction of travel and I’m sure that there will be laws that will follow on.”

He added: “There’s a lot of emotion around this subject so it’s important that decisions about legislation are made on a soundscientific basis – practical and pragmatic sustainability.”

In the post-Covid world, which Bob calls “severely disrupted” as a result of the pandemic, the energy agenda is rapidly accelerating and with that brings a lot of change.

“As I recently said to a colleague, if you don’t like disruption, what’s happening in energy is terrifying.

“But if you relish change and look at these things differently, it’s a really exciting time.”

Working with global clients, Bob has vast knowledge and experience of energy in different countries, in the developing world as well as the developed world.

Bob’s work around energy involves many different factors, from financing to employment to planning permission, which allows him to work collaboratively with other members of the Burness Paull team.

“I work with a range of colleagues of all ages with different specialisms, from diverse backgrounds and likewise with clients – I am seeing some very bright young people bringing businesses through while they are still in their 20s. They are fascinating and innovative people and I find it invigorating.”

In this year’s Legal 500, Bob himself received a Hall of Fame in the Oil and Gas category, while Burness Paull was named Tier 2 for the Oil and Gas and Energy (excluding oil and gas) categories. The Energy practice is growing and firmly focused on elevation to Tier 1.

