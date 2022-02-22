cHeRries Conference to highlight HR resilience during pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cHeRries Conference 2022 is back to shine a spotlight on how companies have had to adapt during the pandemic and provide delegates the opportunity to reflect on their achievements.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, will feature a number of inspiring and informative guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

The day will be split into five sessions and hosted by the highly experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The informative sessions will have three main themes that are core to the practice of successful HR: Relations, Retentions and Resilience.

In the first session of the conference, Relations, sponsored by Burness Paull, runs from 09:15 – 10:00.

Participants will hear from senior solicitor Andrew Knight a partner in the legal firm’s employment team.

Important for businesses to engage

He will be discussing diversity and inclusion in the workplace and how essential it is, as well as providing valuable insight into the legal framework underpinning these aspects of recruitment.

Mr Knight, who is experienced in delivering training to managers and HR professionals on a wide range of employment law topics, said: “Burness Paull are delighted to be sponsoring the cHeRies – the premier HR conference and awards in the north-east of Scotland.

“I’m very excited to be speaking alongside a number of fantastic presenters on a topic which is, rightly, at the top of the agenda for businesses across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The importance of creating diverse and inclusive workplace cultures has never been so important and it really feels like we are in a transitional moment where everything is to play for in terms of how businesses can engage and interact with their people.

“I look forward to discussing the role employment law has to play in protecting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Thought-provoking

The third session, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, is on the theme of Resilience and runs 11:15 – 12:00

This thought-provoking third session will explore the importance of resilience as organisations have had to adapt or reinvent themselves during the pandemic.

At a time when firms are faced with changing employee motivations and expectations, Louise Lang, director of Lindsay & Lang and fellow guest speakers will share their knowledge about trending themes and real-life challenges facing businesses today as they work towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

Resilience doesn’t just happen it needs practice

Ms Lang, who has over 25 years’ experience in human resources, said: “When we discuss the benefits of developing personal resilience to our clients, they all understand how much it could contribute to their personal and professional development.

“However, building resilience doesn’t just happen – it takes time and daily practise to strengthen that muscle.

“By helping our clients identify their personal barriers to building resilience, we can support them with practical techniques and actionable steps that will help them begin to navigate challenges and adversity.

“We’re excited to be bringing this topic to the cHeRries Conference 2022, and we can’t wait to engage with HR, training and recruitment professionals from all over Scotland.”

Keith Davidson – HR director of leading SAP and Microsoft partner Absoft will also speak on how leaders can support the resilience of their organisations.

Mr Davidson, who has been with Absoft since 2010, has a passion for employee wellbeing and believes that talent and learning development are key to wellbeing and a positive employee experience.

The final speaker for the third session is Ed Watling, employee benefits consultant (healthcare) for Mattioli Woods, one of the UK’s leading providers of wealth management and employee benefit services.

Mr Watling has over 20 years of healthcare experience, gained within both provider and broker environments, and has been working with clients in the UK and globally.

Tickets now available for cHeRies Conference

This year’s conference will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and will be followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards in the evening.

The pick of the crop have been unveiled as 22 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward as finalists to the awards night.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guests the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk