Workplace diversity and inclusion under cHeRries conference spotlight

Diversity and inclusion in the workplace will be one of the topics under the spotlight at this years cHeRries conference.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

The day will be split into five sessions and hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The informative sessions will have three main themes that are core to the practice of successful HR: Relations, Retentions and Resilience.

In the first session of the conference, Relations, sponsored by Burness Paull, participants will hear from senior solicitor Andrew Knight a partner in the legal firm’s employment team.

Important for businesses to engage

He will be discussing diversity and inclusion in the workplace and how essential it is, as well as providing valuable insight into the legal framework underpinning these aspects of recruitment.

Mr Knight said: “Burness Paull are delighted to be sponsoring the cHeRies – the premier HR conference and awards in the north-east of Scotland.

“I’m very excited to be speaking alongside a number of fantastic presenters on a topic which is, rightly, at the top of the agenda for businesses across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The importance of creating diverse and inclusive workplace cultures has never been so important and it really feels like we are in a transitional moment where everything is to play for in terms of how businesses can engage and interact with their people.

“I look forward to discussing the role employment law has to play in protecting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

The senior solicitor will also be exploring the legal trends and developments in discrimination law, including what HR professionals can expect to see in the future and how businesses and organisations can plan to ensure their processes are fit for purpose.

Tickets available to buy for cHeRies

This year’s conference will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and will be followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards in the evening.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guests the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk