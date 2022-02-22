Peterhead try to draft in defensive cover after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead try to draft in defensive cover after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson

By Jamie Durent
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown
Peterhead were last night trying to bring in emergency defensive cover after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson.

The Blue Toon had been in discussions with a Championship club last night to make a loan signing before tonight’s game with Falkirk.

The move was complicated by the fact Peterhead had already reached their full quota of loan players – Danny Strachan, Lyall Cameron, Ryan Duncan, Flynn Duffy and Owen Cairns.

The club were in talks with Fraserburgh to make Cairns’ move permanent and free up space for the new addition.

Peterhead face four games in 12 days, starting with the Bairns tonight, and are in need of defensive cover with Simon Ferry, who can play at the back, also out.

McInally told the club website: “I had not been active in the transfer market as I was pleased with how our squad was looking in January. However, having lost three players who can play in defence has stretched us very thinly.”

Brown is facing up to three weeks out with an ankle problem picked up at the weekend, while Wilson has chipped a bone in his foot.

It was a familiar story for McInally and the Blue Toon at the weekend, where they created multiple chances against Airdrieonians but lost 1-0.

They have struggled for goals of late, having drawn blanks in their last four outings, and linger a little too close to the bottom of the table for comfort.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
McInally is trying to remain positive, even if the current run of form – no wins in six league games – is hitting the players hard.

He added: “I’m really enjoying watching the guys play. Obviously I’m not enjoying losing games but I get a lot of joy out of watching the guys put so much into the game, work hard and stop the opposition playing.

“We need to believe in what we’re doing. Nobody likes to be second-bottom but if we win this game then we’ll be in touch with the top five. We’re the only ones who can change this.

“After we drew with East Fife, on a terrible windy day where the pitch wasn’t easy to play on, the players weren’t happy after the game. But experience told me it was a good point and it’s the last point we got.

“I see the players saying they want to challenge for the playoffs and be up the top but when you’re a younger team, you’re going to have ups and downs.

“I believe in them and I know some think they should be higher up in the league. But if you don’t score goals, you can’t do that.”

As well as Brown and Wilson being absent for the game at the Falkirk Stadium, Peterhead will be without Simon Ferry (back) and Gary Fraser (knee).

