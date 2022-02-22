Peterhead try to draft in defensive cover after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead were last night trying to bring in emergency defensive cover after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson.

The Blue Toon had been in discussions with a Championship club last night to make a loan signing before tonight’s game with Falkirk.

The move was complicated by the fact Peterhead had already reached their full quota of loan players – Danny Strachan, Lyall Cameron, Ryan Duncan, Flynn Duffy and Owen Cairns.

The club were in talks with Fraserburgh to make Cairns’ move permanent and free up space for the new addition.

Peterhead face four games in 12 days, starting with the Bairns tonight, and are in need of defensive cover with Simon Ferry, who can play at the back, also out.

McInally told the club website: “I had not been active in the transfer market as I was pleased with how our squad was looking in January. However, having lost three players who can play in defence has stretched us very thinly.”

Brown is facing up to three weeks out with an ankle problem picked up at the weekend, while Wilson has chipped a bone in his foot.

It was a familiar story for McInally and the Blue Toon at the weekend, where they created multiple chances against Airdrieonians but lost 1-0.

They have struggled for goals of late, having drawn blanks in their last four outings, and linger a little too close to the bottom of the table for comfort.

McInally is trying to remain positive, even if the current run of form – no wins in six league games – is hitting the players hard.

He added: “I’m really enjoying watching the guys play. Obviously I’m not enjoying losing games but I get a lot of joy out of watching the guys put so much into the game, work hard and stop the opposition playing.

“We need to believe in what we’re doing. Nobody likes to be second-bottom but if we win this game then we’ll be in touch with the top five. We’re the only ones who can change this.

“After we drew with East Fife, on a terrible windy day where the pitch wasn’t easy to play on, the players weren’t happy after the game. But experience told me it was a good point and it’s the last point we got.

“I see the players saying they want to challenge for the playoffs and be up the top but when you’re a younger team, you’re going to have ups and downs.

“I believe in them and I know some think they should be higher up in the league. But if you don’t score goals, you can’t do that.”

As well as Brown and Wilson being absent for the game at the Falkirk Stadium, Peterhead will be without Simon Ferry (back) and Gary Fraser (knee).