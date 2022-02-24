Ukraine crisis underlines need to keep North Sea drilling an option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine crisis underlines need to keep North Sea drilling an option

By Kelly Wilson
February 24, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 6:21 pm
Russian troops have been massing on Ukraine's borders for weeks and have now launched an all-out attack.
Boss of Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick has welcomed news that the door has been left open for further North Sea drilling as uncertainty over gas supplies increases due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In its advice to government, the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) said it supports “stringent” tests on North Sea licensing as part of proposed climate compatibility checkpoints, but stopped short of recommending an end to exploration altogether.

The CCC said that it would support a “presumption against exploration”, primarily because of the signal it would send to investors and the world about the UK’s commitment to limiting global warming.

North Sea drilling still open

However, in a letter to UK government business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, it stopped short of recommending such a ban because the scientific evidence was inconclusive and it acknowledged that the government must factor in “additional important considerations, such as on energy security”.

The report comes at a time when household energy bills are rising quickly.

Oil and gas prices are climbing on fears that the  crisis will disrupt supplies across the world.

Experts have already warned UK households could face price surges as high as 35% in their gas bills due to the Russian attack.

Mr Borthwick said; “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences throughout Europe.

“In economic terms, the unfolding crisis is already having a marked impact upon rising oil and gas prices, while at the same time UK and European stock indices have fallen.

“These effects are likely to be long-term, and the current geopolitical situation underlines the need for the security that domestic energy supplies provide.

“North Sea oil and gas will continue to be an important and necessary part of our energy mix as we move towards net zero over the coming decades.

Our members are in no doubt that the north-east of Scotland, which has been the energy powerhouse of the UK for fifty years must be at the forefront of the global transition to net zero.”

“The UK’s Climate Change Committee has today confirmed that future drilling in the North Sea should remain an option, for several ‘important considerations, such as on energy security’.

“As the situation develops in Eastern Europe, the case for urgent investment to secure that just transition becomes mission critical to the UK’s future security and prosperity.”

