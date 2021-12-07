Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Climate Change Committee: Scotland must fund north east carbon capture or change course

By Erikka Askeland
December 7, 2021, 12:01 am
A new Climate Change Committee (CCC) report says Scotland must go its own on carbon capture after UK snubbed a chance to fund the Acorn project
A new Climate Change Committee (CCC) report says Scotland must go its own on carbon capture after UK snubbed a chance to fund the Acorn project

Scottish Government ministers must make a “quick decision” on carbon capture if it can meet its net zero ambitions by 2030, independent advisers at the Climate Change Committee (CCC) have said.

In a new report report on Scotland’s progress against its low-carbon commitments in the wake of COP26, the influential committee urged Holyrood to fund its own “decarbonisation solutions” as well as work with the UK government to ensure carbon reduction projects are implemented across the UK.

The advice comes after Westminster astonished many when it chose to splash £1 billion on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the North of England instead of one, known as Acorn, in Scotland around Peterhead.

Map of the Acorn ‘Scottish cluster’ CCS project.

The UK Government’s decision to snub the north-east’s Scottish Cluster bid was seen as another broken promise for a region continuously told it should play a crucial part in the shift from fossil fuels.

Can CCS help meet targets?

The decision not to include the Acorn carbon capture and storage project in the north east in the first phase of works “raises important questions” about whether such technology can be developed in time to help meet the 2030 target, the CCC report said.

The Scottish Government’s updated climate change plan had looked to Acorn to achieve a “substantial contribution”, the CCC said, adding that ministers now “must make a quick decision on whether to continue to plan for removals to contribute to the 2030 target or to change course”.

In addition to this, Scottish ministers may need to work with Westminster to “deliver special decarbonisation solutions” ahead of them being implemented across the UK.

Policy ‘not devolved’

The CCC noted: “The Scottish Government has made ambitious commitments in some areas that require going ahead of the UK-wide path, often in areas where policy is not clearly devolved to Scotland.

“Following on from the recent publication of the UK net zero strategy, an agreement is needed as a matter of priority for the Scottish and UK governments to work together to deliver specific decarbonisation solutions in Scotland ahead of other parts of the UK, to meet the faster deployment required in Scotland this decade.

“In effect, the rollout of many solutions will have to begin in Scotland before moving south. This may require the Scottish Government to complement UK-wide funding schemes with its own funding.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s director Richard Dixon said the report meant the Scottish Government needs a “plan B” without the Acorn scheme as it renders carbon capture as part of a net zero plan a “pipe dream”.

Richard Dixon

He said: “In particular the CCC echo calls from the Scottish Parliament to have a plan B to make up for the fact that carbon capture is not looking likely to deliver emission reductions.

“With the one potential carbon capture site in Scotland recently failing to attract any UK finance, the Scottish Government needs to give up on this pipe dream and instead concentrate on scaling up renewable energy and improving energy efficiency in our buildings and in industry.”

Legislation already passed by Holyrood commits Scotland to achieving a 75% reduction in emissions by 2030 but the CCC said in its latest report that “although a broad set of policies and proposals have been announced, there is still relatively little detail on exactly how committed public funding will be spent and how emissions will be reduced in practice”.

The report warned meeting the target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the 2020s would be “very difficult ….even with the strongest climate policies”.

Ambitions falling short

While the CCC hailed the Scottish Government for its “laudable ambitions” – such as the pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the UK target – it noted that Scotland missed its emissions target in 2019.

It added: “A comprehensive, detailed policy framework must now be completed for decarbonisation in Scotland, so the focus can be on implementation and delivery of real-world progress in reducing emissions at the necessary rate.

“Progress must also be monitored closely, and policy corrected as appropriate, to ensure that delivery stays on track.”

John Gummer, Lord Deben. Photo by Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

CCC chairman Lord Deben said: “Scotland’s successful hosting of COP26 makes it particularly important for the Scottish Government to respond to the new Glasgow Climate Pact and show how serious it is about delivering net zero.

Major changes needed

“Strategies alone won’t reduce emissions. Major changes are needed across the Scottish economy, requiring lasting, systemic action in most sectors.

“Clarity and transparency on policy, supported with detail on how these policies will be delivered has been lacking. My committee cannot assess future progress without this vital assurance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]