Ukrainian officials say Russia has captured site of Chernobyl nuclear disaster

By Press Association and Craig Munro
February 24, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 6:31 pm
A truck in Pripyat, near Chernobyl. Photo by OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A truck in Pripyat, near Chernobyl. Photo by OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An adviser to the Ukrainian president has said Russian forces have captured the site of the Chernobyl nuclear incident, adding the condition of the power plant is “unknown”.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.

It lies 80 miles north of the capital Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

Adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said: “After a fierce battle, our control over the site was lost.”

He is also reported to have said: “It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Mr Zelensky said on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated”.

He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

