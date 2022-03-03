cHeRries Awards: Spotlight on Exemplary Employer of Choice finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries Awards: Spotlight on Exemplary Employer of Choice finalists

By Kelly Wilson
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:18 pm

Judges have revealed the three finalists in this year’s Exemplary Employer Choice category at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The accolade will be presented to an organisation which clearly demonstrates that people are genuinely an essential part of their business strategy.

The Exemplary Employer Choice Award is sponsored by the University of Aberdeen Business School.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how a strong employee focused-culture within the organisation has helped employees feel valued and what effect that has had on outcomes.

Best in the industry recognised

The cHeRries Awards, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Exemplary Employer Choice are: Carnoustie Golf Links, Stork and Worley.

Carnoustie Golf Links

Carnoustie Golf Links’ mission statement is “to be a world leading organisation who gives back to the local community”.

Carnoustie Golf Links.

A member of staff said: “The reason for my nomination is that Carnoustie Golf Links also gives back to their employees.

“Employees are mentored by senior management throughout our time here, in accordance with our career goals.

“We are a true ‘human being’ organisation that hold our values of inclusivity, authenticity, innovation and sustainability at the heart of everything we do and we are all proud to be a part of such an organisation.”

Stork

The company said: “Stork supports clients at every stage in their assets’ lifecycle, no matter the sector.

Stork brings almost half a century’s worth of experience to the forefront.

One Stork worker said: “Our world class, integrated industrial, mechanical, integrity and quality services, as well as heat treatment and plant and equipment hire solutions deliver holistic results.

“We proudly promote the coming together of colleagues through our core values – from the way we work, engagement with our communities and driving development.

“All of this is channelled via our HSEQ and employee engagement platforms; Safer Together and Drive.”

Worley

A Worley spokesperson said: “We deliver project and asset services for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors around the world.

Worley employees

“We provide expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, as well as consulting services.

“Every day we help our customers get one step closer to solving our planet’s toughest issues, such as climate change, the energy transition, digital transformation and how we can deliver a more sustainable world.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

