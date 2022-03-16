Balmoral to create seven-figure manufacturing facility at Montrose Port bringing new jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balmoral Comtec has promised a ‘major jobs boost’ as it unveils plans for a new quayside manufacturing facility at Montrose Port.

Part of Aberdeen-headquartered Balmoral Group, the company designs, develops and delivers buoyancy, protection and insulation products for the global offshore energy sector.

Balmoral Comtec said it would invest a seven-figure sum to create an advanced composites manufacturing site at Montrose Port, where it will build “large-scale components” for offshore energy.

Balmoral has leased almost 18,300 sq ft of warehouse space from Montrose Port Authority for its facility, and will install machinery and equipment required to build and manoeuvre the massive components destined for the North Sea and other energy markets.

Exciting opportunities for the region

The company confirmed that an initial 30-40 new skilled and semi-skilled jobs would be created in the town, with more anticipated as the arm of the business grows.

The roles would involve construction of products such as seabed protection and support structures, wave and tidal components and manifold covers.

Balmoral Group chairman and managing director Jim Milne said: “We are excited to be launching this new facility and even more excited about the opportunities it brings to the region in terms of global prospects.

“For over 40 years we have been servicing the international offshore energy sector from our manufacturing facilities in Aberdeen and now, with this new facility, we look forward to being part of the ever-growing offshore renewables industry.

“In my view, our technical, engineering and manufacturing experience, combined with quayside production facilities, combine to create an exceptional proposition.”

Boost for local economy

Balmoral currently employs over 500 people in Aberdeen, and 750 group-wide, including locations in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive and harbourmaster Tom Hutchison said: “Balmoral joining the port community is a fantastic thing, not just for us as an organisation, but for the whole of Montrose and the wider region. Not only will they bring new jobs to the town, but their services will also be used by other local businesses giving a further boost to the regional economy.”

The announcement has been hailed as “outstanding” by local politicians, and will help cement the port’s reputation for future North Sea projects.

It follows a key award last month, in which the developers of the Inch Cape wind farm – a 72 turbine development around 9 miles off the Angus coast – announced the port would be the operations and maintenance base for the project.

Developers Red Rock Power and ESB said the selection of Montrose port would unlock an initial 18-month, £5.2 million investment programme and help secure more than 50 long-term skilled jobs during its lifetime.

‘Outstanding addition’ to Montrose Port

Referencing the Port’s success in supporting Inch Cape, Dave Doogan, MP for Angus, said: “Balmoral Comtec will be an outstanding addition to Montrose Port’s industrial capacity.

“This investment heralds extremely valuable new employment and training opportunities for Montrose and Angus more widely. The confidence that Balmoral Comtec has shown in selecting Montrose is a credit to the vision of Montrose Port Authority and further advances Montrose’s status as a key renewables hub in Scotland.”

Balmoral Comtec managing director Bill Main added: “We already provide cable protection and buoyancy solutions to the offshore wind sector and this investment will allow us to deliver very large advanced composites structures direct from shore to ship.

“Exciting times lie ahead for this global market and our composite structures are of such a scale that it is essential that we have a quayside facility.

“Montrose Port has established itself as a shipping hub for offshore wind and we look forward to being part of the thriving local business community.”