Masked men attack 19-year-old in Aberdeen

A 19-year-old man has been assaulted in an “unprovoked” attack in Aberdeen.

Three men wearing black clothing and blue face masks attacked the man as he was walking along Langstane Place at about 10.45pm on Saturday.

Police are now appealing to witnesses who may have dash-cam or personal footage to come forward and assist with their investigation.

PC Daniel Warran said: “This was an unprovoked attack on this young man as he was walking in Langstane Place.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault or who was in the area and has dash-cam or personal footage that may assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, referencing incident 3949 of March 12.