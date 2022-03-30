Siccar Point and Shell handed extension to Cambo licences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Siccar Point Energy and Shell have been granted a two-year extension to the licences for the Cambo oil field, paving a potential future for the project.

The North Sea Transition Authority has awarded the extension to the development, with licences having been due to expire tomorrow.

In a statement, Siccar Point Energy said: “Siccar Point Energy and joint venture partner Shell have been awarded a 2-year licence extension for the Cambo field from the North Sea Transition Authority (formerly the Oil and Gas Authority).

“Siccar Point continues to work with its co-venturer Shell and the UK government to map out the next steps on Cambo.”

You can read the full article on Energy Voice here.