Siccar Point and Shell handed extension to Cambo licences

By Allister Thomas
March 30, 2022, 10:30 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:33 am
Stop Cambo demonstration at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh
Stop Cambo demonstration at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh

Siccar Point Energy and Shell have been granted a two-year extension to the licences for the Cambo oil field, paving a potential future for the project.

The North Sea Transition Authority has awarded the extension to the development, with licences having been due to expire tomorrow.

In a statement, Siccar Point Energy said: “Siccar Point Energy and joint venture partner Shell have been awarded a 2-year licence extension for the Cambo field from the North Sea Transition Authority (formerly the Oil and Gas Authority).

“Siccar Point continues to work with its co-venturer Shell and the UK government to map out the next steps on Cambo.”

You can read the full article on Energy Voice here.

