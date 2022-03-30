Holiday demand prompts travel agent to re-open shop in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Holiday demand prompts travel agent to re-open shop in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kuoni is opening a store in Aberdeen's Back Wynd
Kuoni is opening a store in Aberdeen's Back Wynd

Travel company Kuoni is to open a new store in Aberdeen next week (April 8).

Kuoni originally came to the city in 2013 when it opened within the John Lewis store.

However, it was forced to close a year ago when John Lewis announced its flagship store in Norco House on George Street would not reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holiday popularity rising

Kuoni said “demand for overseas holidays” has now prompted the company to open a new store on Back Wynd.

It will be managed by Chris Winpenny-Cushine who will work alongside Ariana Feroz, with a third member of the team to be recruited.

Chris Winpenny-Cushine

Mr Winpenny-Cushine said: “It’s great to be opening our store in Aberdeen again.

“It’s been a year since we closed our store within John Lewis so for the past year the Aberdeen team has been working from home with our virtual call centre.

“We’ve continued to use our travel expertise to reshape and plan travel for our customers, so we’ve stayed with the business throughout.

“We are a trusted brand and have always had very loyal customers so felt confident that opening our own store would be a great opportunity just as travel is taking off again.

“It will be amazing to have our regular customers and new customers back in-store planning their next holiday.   We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome everyone back.”

Look towards new store openings

The company, which has been in the UK market for more than 50 years, is famous for premium worldwide holidays and special occasion trips, including honeymoons, which make up around 25% of all bookings.

Kuramathi Island, Maldives. Supplied by Kuoni

It said after two years of disrupted travel plans, trips overseas again with places like the Maldives, Mauritius, Bali, Africa and Italy are in demand.

It will be Kuoni’s 31st shop in the UK and the company has signalled that it will continue to look at new store locations in the year ahead.

