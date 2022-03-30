Holiday demand prompts travel agent to re-open shop in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travel company Kuoni is to open a new store in Aberdeen next week (April 8).

Kuoni originally came to the city in 2013 when it opened within the John Lewis store.

However, it was forced to close a year ago when John Lewis announced its flagship store in Norco House on George Street would not reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holiday popularity rising

Kuoni said “demand for overseas holidays” has now prompted the company to open a new store on Back Wynd.

It will be managed by Chris Winpenny-Cushine who will work alongside Ariana Feroz, with a third member of the team to be recruited.

Mr Winpenny-Cushine said: “It’s great to be opening our store in Aberdeen again.

“It’s been a year since we closed our store within John Lewis so for the past year the Aberdeen team has been working from home with our virtual call centre.

“We’ve continued to use our travel expertise to reshape and plan travel for our customers, so we’ve stayed with the business throughout.

“We are a trusted brand and have always had very loyal customers so felt confident that opening our own store would be a great opportunity just as travel is taking off again.

“It will be amazing to have our regular customers and new customers back in-store planning their next holiday. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome everyone back.”

Look towards new store openings

The company, which has been in the UK market for more than 50 years, is famous for premium worldwide holidays and special occasion trips, including honeymoons, which make up around 25% of all bookings.

It said after two years of disrupted travel plans, trips overseas again with places like the Maldives, Mauritius, Bali, Africa and Italy are in demand.

It will be Kuoni’s 31st shop in the UK and the company has signalled that it will continue to look at new store locations in the year ahead.