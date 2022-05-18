Cost of living crisis: What is the inflation rate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living crisis: What is the inflation rate?

By Erikka Askeland
May 18, 2022, 7:15 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 8:21 am
The UK is thought to be facing greater pressure when it comes to rising inflation compared to other advanced economies.
The cost of living crisis can be gauged by the rate of inflation which is confirmed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) monthly.

The UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics measures consumer price inflation, which is the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall.

Photo Jon Super/PA Wire

It is estimated using a price index, which is like a very large shopping basket containing all the goods and services bought by households – from bread to ready-made meals, from the cost of a cinema seat to the price of a pint at the local pub, from a holiday in Spain to the cost of a bicycle.

The quantities or “weight” of the various items in the basket are chosen to reflect their importance in the typical household budget.

What is CPI and CPIH?

The ONS also uses Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH), which also include a measure of the costs associated with owning, maintaining and living in one’s own home, known as owner occupiers’ housing costs along with council tax.

The UK is thought to be facing greater pressure when it comes to rising inflation compared to other European economies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects inflation in the UK to hit 7.4% over this year compared to 4%-6% for  France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Kristin Forbes, a former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, recently highlighted there are about six factors that feed through into inflation and “the UK hits every box”.

What causes inflation?

Most countries are facing the same factors causing painful increases in inflation: higher energy bills, supply chain disruptions and the lingering impact of the pandemic.

However the UK also faces difficulties including very low unemployment which can fuel inflation, with businesses having to pay staff more to attract the talent they need.

The Institute for Employment Studies has estimated there are 1.2m fewer people in the UK’s labour force than before the Covid crisis, due to Brexit restricting workers from Europe as well as an increase in the number of people who are economically inactive including many older people workers who decided to retire early.

The UK also faces currency weakness – the pound has fallen by almost 10% against the dollar this year, which pushes up the cost of imports.

As well, the UK is also experiencing rising taxes such as national insurance contributions as well as the freezing of income tax thresholds which takes more people into higher tax bands.

As a result, the Bank of England has predicted the inflation rate will hit double digits by the end of the year, levels last seen four decades ago.

Inflation reaches ‘eye watering’ new 40 year high as cost of living crisis escalates

