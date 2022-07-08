Business Briefs Bulletin: Aberdeen man youngest in Scotland to complete financial exams, Visit Aberdeenshire review and £40,000 investment for city children’s footwear store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Business Briefs Bulletin: Aberdeen man youngest in Scotland to complete financial exams, Visit Aberdeenshire review and £40,000 investment for city children’s footwear store

By Kelly Wilson
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 3:05 pm
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin.

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Aberdeen man youngest in Scotland to receive diploma in financial planning exams

A one-week work placement has led to a promising career for Aberdeen trainee, Andrew McRae, who has become one of the youngest in Scotland to complete their financial diploma.

Having joined Acumen Financial Planning from school, Mr McRae has combined working and studying and recently passed his R02 level 4 in regulated financial planning with the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Andrew McRae of Acumen Financial Planning.

The 21-year old began his career journey whilst at Westhill Academy as part of a one-week school placement work experience and almost three years later has recently been promoted to trainee paraplanner.

Mr McRae said: “The chance to work for a highly-accredited firm full time whilst also being supported through my training and completing exams was something I felt was too good to refuse and a real alternative to going to university.

“I am delighted how my choice to join Acumen straight from school has turned out, and I am looking forward to continuing my development with more exams and training in my new role.”

VisitAberdeenshire review highlights big effort to welcome back tourists

VisitAberdeenshire has produced a review of how it navigated through the challenges of the pandemic throughout 2021 in a bid to support local businesses to survive, thrive, and meet demand.

The tourism body says it business recovery programme delivered 47 webinars, nearly 300 tailored one-to-one advice sessions and helped local businesses develop 27 new travel trade-ready products.

It also saw 44 businesses take up the opportunity of a free sustainability audit, specialist advice and development of action plans.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “We adopted ‘above and beyond’ as our marketing creative in 2021 and it not only reflects the visitor experience in the region but in turn has come to reflect the way in which we, as an organisation, have approached our work to support regional tourism throughout continued uncertain times.”

New owner invests £40k in children’s shoe shop

Aberdeen children’s footwear shop Street Stompers has benefitted from a £40,000 investment since new owner Lisa Durward took it over.

Based in Berryden Retail Park the store, which has had an interior revamp, now has its own e-commerce website which allows parents to book shoe fittings in advance.

Lisa Durward, of children’s footwear specialist Street Stompers, Street Stompers, Berryden Retail Park, Aberdeen.

Existing staff have retained their roles, and a new managerial position has been introduced, bringing the total headcount to seven.

Ms Durward said: “We are passionate about children’s foot health, which in early years is absolutely critical in helping to avoid the ramifications of ill-fitting shoes, which include hip, knee, and joint issues in later years.

“I am particularly proud that Street Stompers can now offer an online appointment system, which will not only give confidence to those still uncertain about the return to “in-person” shopping, but crucially, will give parents of children with sensory issues the option of requesting a quiet area for their child’s appointment.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]