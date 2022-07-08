Business Briefs Bulletin: Aberdeen man youngest in Scotland to complete financial exams, Visit Aberdeenshire review and £40,000 investment for city children’s footwear store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Aberdeen man youngest in Scotland to receive diploma in financial planning exams

A one-week work placement has led to a promising career for Aberdeen trainee, Andrew McRae, who has become one of the youngest in Scotland to complete their financial diploma.

Having joined Acumen Financial Planning from school, Mr McRae has combined working and studying and recently passed his R02 level 4 in regulated financial planning with the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The 21-year old began his career journey whilst at Westhill Academy as part of a one-week school placement work experience and almost three years later has recently been promoted to trainee paraplanner.

Mr McRae said: “The chance to work for a highly-accredited firm full time whilst also being supported through my training and completing exams was something I felt was too good to refuse and a real alternative to going to university.

“I am delighted how my choice to join Acumen straight from school has turned out, and I am looking forward to continuing my development with more exams and training in my new role.”

VisitAberdeenshire review highlights big effort to welcome back tourists

VisitAberdeenshire has produced a review of how it navigated through the challenges of the pandemic throughout 2021 in a bid to support local businesses to survive, thrive, and meet demand.

The tourism body says it business recovery programme delivered 47 webinars, nearly 300 tailored one-to-one advice sessions and helped local businesses develop 27 new travel trade-ready products.

It also saw 44 businesses take up the opportunity of a free sustainability audit, specialist advice and development of action plans.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “We adopted ‘above and beyond’ as our marketing creative in 2021 and it not only reflects the visitor experience in the region but in turn has come to reflect the way in which we, as an organisation, have approached our work to support regional tourism throughout continued uncertain times.”

New owner invests £40k in children’s shoe shop

Aberdeen children’s footwear shop Street Stompers has benefitted from a £40,000 investment since new owner Lisa Durward took it over.

Based in Berryden Retail Park the store, which has had an interior revamp, now has its own e-commerce website which allows parents to book shoe fittings in advance.

Existing staff have retained their roles, and a new managerial position has been introduced, bringing the total headcount to seven.

Ms Durward said: “We are passionate about children’s foot health, which in early years is absolutely critical in helping to avoid the ramifications of ill-fitting shoes, which include hip, knee, and joint issues in later years.

“I am particularly proud that Street Stompers can now offer an online appointment system, which will not only give confidence to those still uncertain about the return to “in-person” shopping, but crucially, will give parents of children with sensory issues the option of requesting a quiet area for their child’s appointment.”