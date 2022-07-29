More crucial info about the £400 energy discount scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eye-wateringly high energy bills are expected to drop through north and north-east letterboxes this autumn, but the UK Government has released details of plans to help with the soaring costs.

From this October households will be eligible for grants of £400 to help ease the burden.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) will deliver cash to 29 million homes across the UK ,with payments starting in October and running for six months.

How will the discount scheme work?

Direct debit customers will receive the energy bill discount automatically as a deduction to the amount collected each month, or as a refund to their bank account.

Standard credit customers and payment card customers will see the discount automatically applied as a credit in the first week of each month of EBSS delivery.

Smart prepayment meter customers will see it credited directly to their smart prepayment meters in the first week of each month.

Traditional prepayment meter customers will be provided with redeemable EBSS discount vouchers or “special action messages” in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post. Customers will need to redeem these at top-up points

Anti-fraud measures

Steps are also being taken to protect consumers from the risk of fraud, gaming and non-compliance.

Suppliers will be expected to report to government what action they are taking to ensure the support has been passed onto consumers, including notifying people in writing they have received the £400 discount and ensuring it is clearly shown on bills or statements.

The EBBS forms part of the government’s £37 billion Cost of Living Support package providing help for households with rising prices.

Households most in need will be eligible for further support in addition to the EBBS discount. This includes:

a £650 one-off cost of living payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits.

a £300 one-off pensioner cost of living payment for more than eight million pensioner households to be distributed alongside the winter fuel payment.

a £150 one-off disability cost of living payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.

a £500m increase and extension of the Household Support Fund available to councils to support vulnerable households with the cost of essentials such as food, utilities and clothing.

New website to advise on energy bills

Today’s announcement comes as the government launches an online service to help homeowners save money on their energy bills by providing a one-stop-shop of ways to make properties more energy efficient.

The new website, costoflivingsupport.campaign.gov.uk/help-with-your-bills/, was previously available through the Simple Energy Advice (SEA) service. It offers a breakdown of support available through various schemes.