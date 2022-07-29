More crucial info about the £400 energy discount scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More crucial info about the £400 energy discount scheme

By Simon Warburton
July 29, 2022, 2:40 pm
Couple looking at energy bill.
Households are facing a worrying increase in energy bills this autumn.

Eye-wateringly high energy bills are expected to drop through north and north-east letterboxes this autumn, but the UK Government has released details of plans to help with the soaring costs.

From this October households will be eligible for grants of £400 to help ease the burden.

Calculator with the word help on it.
Government trying to help with massive energy price rises.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) will deliver cash to 29 million homes across the UK ,with payments starting in October and running for six months.

How will the discount scheme work?

Direct debit customers will receive the energy bill discount automatically as a deduction to the amount collected each month, or as a refund to their bank account.

Standard credit customers and payment card customers will see the discount automatically applied as a credit in the first week of each month of EBSS delivery.

Smart prepayment meter customers will see it credited directly to their smart prepayment meters in the first week of each month.

Traditional prepayment meter customers will be provided with redeemable EBSS discount vouchers or “special action messages” in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post. Customers will need to redeem these at top-up points

Anti-fraud measures

Steps are also being taken to protect consumers from the risk of fraud, gaming and non-compliance.

Suppliers will be expected to report to government what action they are taking to ensure the support has been passed onto consumers, including notifying people in writing they have received the £400 discount and ensuring it is clearly shown on bills or statements.

The EBBS forms part of the government’s £37 billion Cost of Living Support package providing help for households with rising prices.

Radiator being turned down.
Will homes have to turn down the heating this winter?

Households most in need will be eligible for further support in addition to the EBBS discount. This includes:

  • a £650 one-off cost of living payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits.
  • a £300 one-off pensioner cost of living payment for more than eight million pensioner households to be distributed alongside the winter fuel payment.
  • a £150 one-off disability cost of living payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.
  • a £500m increase and extension of the Household Support Fund available to councils to support vulnerable households with the cost of essentials such as food, utilities and clothing.

New website to advise on energy bills

Today’s announcement comes as the government launches an online service to help homeowners save money on their energy bills by providing a one-stop-shop of ways to make properties more energy efficient.

The new website, costoflivingsupport.campaign.gov.uk/help-with-your-bills/, was previously available through the Simple Energy Advice (SEA) service. It offers a breakdown of support available through various schemes.

 

