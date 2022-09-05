What is a green freeport? Everything you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is a green freeport? Everything you need to know

By Kelly Wilson
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:12 am
North East Scotland Green Freeport hoping to be one of the successful bidders
Five bids have been received to create green freeports in Scotland.

They are: North East Scotland Green Freeport, Opportunity Cromarty Firth, Orkney Green Freeport,  Forth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

But only two will win with UK and Scottish Government ministers expected to make a decision this week.

Each region is in a fierce competition with each other to land a share of £52 million of government funding alongside a package of tax and customs allowances and investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

What are green freeports?

A “green freeport” is a large zoned area within a defined boundary extending around 28 miles (45km) which includes rail, sea or airport.

Operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and other incentives, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

The concept has attracted support from across the political spectrum, aside from Greens who do not back green freeports.

Who are the Scottish green freeport contenders?

The North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) consortium is led by the Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeen International Airport, the region’s two local authorities.

It is also being supported by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), Net Zero Technology Centre, Storegga, Opportunity North East (ONE), Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Robert Gordon University and University of Aberdeen.

ETZ plans to develop areas across from the Port of Aberdeen’s new south harbour as well as swathes of industrial land in Altens.

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ and ONE and Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen chief executive. Picture by Paul Glendell

It recently revealed it was in talks with SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland to create a strategic partnership – should the bid be successful.

The group has estimated a successful bid would create 30,000 jobs in the north-east and provide an economic boost worth £8.5 billion over the next decade.

Opportunity Cromarty Firth, which is being led by Port of Cromarty Firth and Global Energy Group alongside Port of Inverness and Inverness Airport, has estimated a successful bid on the west coast of Scotland will create 20,000 jobs across the Highlands.

Former SSE Renewables managing director Jim Smith who is now chairman of  Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF).

It is backed by Inverness Chamber of Commerce and more than a dozen businesses, as well as public sector organisations, and academic bodies, including The Highland Council and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

Orkney Council has also thrown its hat into the ring for an Orkney Green Freeport.

It said their freeport would focus on innovation and research and development opportunities.

Two bids in the Central Belt

Another favourite is the Forth Green Freeport bid which takes in the ports of Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth.

These partners, led by Forth Ports, have predicted their joint bid for a green freeport would create 50,000 jobs.

Clyde Green Freeport is a partnership between AGS Airports’ Glasgow Airport, Mossend International Railfreight Park, Peel Ports’ Clydeport and the Glasgow City Region councils.

It has been predicted it will create up to 30,000 new jobs (45,000 including construction jobs) and up to £18 billion in GVA to 2034 will be generated.

