Home News Highlands & Islands

What could Green Freeport status mean for Orkney?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 7:45 am
Orkney councillors had a discussion about what Green Freeport status could mean for the county.


Orkney councillors have agreed that work should begin on their local authority’s application for the county to gain Green Freeport status next year.

Those familiar with Freeport status may associate it with the trade of goods through a tax-free site.

However, Orkney council says it isn’t applying to become a commercially-focused Freeport.

Instead, it will be focused on innovation and research and development opportunities.

The status would also use different sites across Orkney, including more than just marine sites, such as airfields.

Orkney Council plans to throw its hat into the ring, as the Scottish Government plans to award two areas the status of Green Freeport next year.

Eight other areas, such as Shetland and the Cromarty Firth, have also already stated their intent to apply.

The Scottish Government says these Green Freeports will have net-zero emissions targets at the heart.

Prospective bidders will have to make a pledge to reach net zero by 2045.

Green Freeport status  in Orkney would mean financial incentives and advantages around legislation for companies

However, at a meeting of Orkney council’s policy and resources committee, not all the councillors were sure what all this would all actually mean.

Orkney council’s head of marine services and transport, Jim Buck said there would be advantages for companies around legislation as well as financial incentives around tax breaks.

He said: “There would be tax breaks for companies to site themselves here, it would make it more beneficial to work here than in other locations.

“That’s what we would be encouraging people to do, rather than a ‘goods in, goods out’ basis.”

Given recent events, which saw a Russian oil tanker stopped from docking in Orkney waters, questions were raised around whether any loss of control could come with the status.

However, Mr Buck said control would remain with the council and it wouldn’t affect the local authority’s authority at the county’s ports and airports.

Councillor Leslie Manson had concerns over the further industrialisation of the county.

He pointed to the major projects in the pipeline for Orkney, such as ScotWind or the council’s own turbine projects.

Concerns over Orkney’s industrialisation

“When are we going to say ‘this is enough?’,” he asked.

He asked how much infrastructure would be needed for Green Freeport status, how much it would increase the level of traffic, and what it would demand from council services.

Mr Buck replied: “It’s about enhancing what we’ve got to its fullest potential and bringing high-level jobs into the county.

“It’s not about industrialisation. It’s about a technical awakening that doesn’t come with heavy engineering, industrialisation or high usage of land for transporting cargo.

“We’re looking at the cleaner, white-collar theoretical side with enough of the blue-collar to make what we’re doing work.

“That’s without making a significant impact on the landscape.”

Council leader James Stockan said: “We can be the place where people try new ideas so we have something to show the world.”

He said, even if the council’s bid is unsuccessful, it would be the basis for “a continuous ask”.

Councillors agreed that work should begin on the application and, if deadlines allow, it should come back to the committee.

If those deadlines don’t allow that, the chief executive’s office will be able to submit the application.

