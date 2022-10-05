Trust inks £3m deal with Moray coppersmith for new distillery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forsyths, of Rothes, is to complete construction of Scotland’s newest single malt whisky distillery.

The fabrication firm and coppersmith will carry out the work at The Cabrach Distillery, in Moray, under a seven-figure deal.

The Cabrach Trust, the charity which established The Cabrach Distillery as a Community Interest Company (CIC), commissioned the £3 million project.

Forsyths is a fourth generation family business which designs and manufactures distilleries around the world, as well as manufacturing a wide range of equipment for the energy sector.

It will be undertaking all major aspects of construction, alongside the full manufacture, fit-out, and commissioning of the new distillery, dunnage warehouse and peat shed.

Meanwhile, Forsyths has donated £500,000 towards the development.

Forsyths chairman Richard Forsyth and Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of The Cabrach Trust celebrated the partnership at the company’s Rothes fabrication facility.

The Cabrach Trust is making Forsyths, a founding partner of its distillery, alongside the Ethos Foundation and Bently Foundation, which are both supporting the project.

Beyond building works and distillery fit-out, Forsyths has committed to a long-term relationship with the trust to include “shared learning, cereal and sustainable practices”.

Mr Forsyth said: “To be able to put into practice to positive effect our decades of expertise in helping to build some of the world’s finest distilleries is a privilege, especially somewhere so unique and steeped in whisky folklore as The Cabrach.

This sort of proposition doesn’t come round very often in life.” Richard Forsyth Snr, chairman, Forsyths.

“The fact The Cabrach Distillery is a Community Interest Company and will directly benefit the Moray community – our community – was a huge draw for Forsyths, which is why we wanted to support the project as much as possible.

“This sort of unique proposition doesn’t come round very often in life and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”

Mr Gordon said: “With the build in full flow, we are so grateful for the support provided by Forsyths.

“We have absolute confidence in the experience and ability of Forsyths to create a distillery befitting of the Cabrach’s historic significance in whisky production.

“It is a privilege to work with and alongside such an array of incredible peer, community and funding partners.”

Single malt production back to the community for first time in 170 years

Completion of the distillery will bring single malt production back to the community for the first time in more than 170 years.

In late 2021 The Cabrach Trust announced it had secured multimillion-pound funding to start work on its distillery; a project which will showcase the craft of making Scotland’s national drink, while telling the story of the historic area.

During recent months enabling construction work has delivered access to the site at Inverharroch, between Dufftown, in Moray, and Elrick, Aberdeenshire.

This allows attention to turn to the trust’s 19th century steading, which will house the distillery and a future heritage centre.

Once complete, The Cabrach Distillery will produce 22,000 gallons of spirit each year, using barley sourced from the fields adjacent to the distillery and nearby farms.

The site will have modern energy efficiency and recycling features, and operate as a social enterprise.

Future revenues will support the trust’s community regeneration efforts..

By the time spirit flows from Cabrach Estate stills next year, more than 170 years will have passed since legal distilling in the area came to an end.

The Cabrach used to be haunt of Jacobites, illicit distillers and smugglers

In 1823, a significant change in legislation succeeded in encouraging three Cabrach families to establish legally-regulated distilleries on their farms – Blackmiddens, Lesmurdie, and Tomnaven.

For more than 20 years, these distilleries flourished but various factors impacted on their economic viability, and one by one they closed.

The Cabrach, a remote, upland area, was once a community of more than 1,000 residents and the haunt of Jacobites, illicit distillers and smugglers.

But depopulation means fewer than 100 people call The Cabrach home today.

The distillery project is the cornerstone of the trust’s regeneration plan to create employment and attract visitors to the area.

Earlier this year the trust opened a discovery trail and also relaunched The Cabrach Games, a former staple of the Highland Games calendar, after an 87-year hiatus.