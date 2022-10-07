Aberdeen subsea and maritime recruitment agency signs up to support local football talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen subsea and maritime recruitment agency signs up to support local football talent

By Kelly Wilson
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
l-r Lauren Gordon & Brodie Greenwood.
l-r Lauren Gordon & Brodie Greenwood.

Subsea and marine recruitment specialist ETPM has signed a sponsorship deal to support the development of youth and women’s football in the north-east.

The company will support the training and development of Aberdeen Football Club women’s squad players Lauren Gordon and Brodie Greenwood, and also Mintlaw Boys Club’s 2011 team for the next year.

ETPM recruitment manager Jay Smith said: “Lauren has experience of working in recruitment, so has an understanding of the sector we work in.

“We thought it was a good match to support someone who knows our business and the challenges we face today.

“We are also supporting Brodie, a pupil at Hazlehead Academy, as she is a young local girl who is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

“As a company we want to demonstrate our support for the development of women’s football in the north-east and across the rest of Scotland.

“It is fantastic to see the profile of women’s football really taking off – not just here but right across the country, thanks to the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work of the players and their supporters.”

Mintlaw Boys Club 2011s.

Ms Smith added: “We work in a very male-dominated industry, but ETPM has a very female orientated office.

“Supporting the AFC women’s squad is in keeping with our company culture and ethos.”

“At the same time, we have also signed up as strip sponsor for Mintlaw’s Boys 2011 team as a way of encouraging and supporting the ongoing development of grassroots football in the region.”

History supporting sport groups

Football sponsorship marks a change of sporting direction for ETPM, which has a long tradition of sponsorship and fundraising for rugby charities and community groups.

Every year it raises thousands of pounds through its annual Six Nations Rugby Tournament Super Saturday Sweepstake event.

In the six years since launching the fundraiser, the firm has raised more than £10,000 for good causes.

Ms Smith added: “While we’re very pleased to support the development of football, we’re definitely not side-lining rugby and we’re looking forward to launching our seventh annual sweepstake in 2023.”

