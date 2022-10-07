Aberdeen subsea and maritime recruitment agency signs up to support local football talent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Subsea and marine recruitment specialist ETPM has signed a sponsorship deal to support the development of youth and women’s football in the north-east.

The company will support the training and development of Aberdeen Football Club women’s squad players Lauren Gordon and Brodie Greenwood, and also Mintlaw Boys Club’s 2011 team for the next year.

ETPM recruitment manager Jay Smith said: “Lauren has experience of working in recruitment, so has an understanding of the sector we work in.

“We thought it was a good match to support someone who knows our business and the challenges we face today.

“We are also supporting Brodie, a pupil at Hazlehead Academy, as she is a young local girl who is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

“As a company we want to demonstrate our support for the development of women’s football in the north-east and across the rest of Scotland.

“It is fantastic to see the profile of women’s football really taking off – not just here but right across the country, thanks to the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work of the players and their supporters.”

Ms Smith added: “We work in a very male-dominated industry, but ETPM has a very female orientated office.

“Supporting the AFC women’s squad is in keeping with our company culture and ethos.”

“At the same time, we have also signed up as strip sponsor for Mintlaw’s Boys 2011 team as a way of encouraging and supporting the ongoing development of grassroots football in the region.”

History supporting sport groups

Football sponsorship marks a change of sporting direction for ETPM, which has a long tradition of sponsorship and fundraising for rugby charities and community groups.

Every year it raises thousands of pounds through its annual Six Nations Rugby Tournament Super Saturday Sweepstake event.

In the six years since launching the fundraiser, the firm has raised more than £10,000 for good causes.

Ms Smith added: “While we’re very pleased to support the development of football, we’re definitely not side-lining rugby and we’re looking forward to launching our seventh annual sweepstake in 2023.”