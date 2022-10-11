Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish airline Loganair has added two extra flights to its summer programme from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) next year.

Passengers travelling to Manchester and Esjberg, Denmark, will have the option of an additional service.

The airline has also increased seat capacity on its services from the Granite City to Dublin and Birmingham routes by 30%.

Loganair has added a fourth daily return flight to Manchester, up from three currently.

The extra flights will leave Aberdeen at 10.30am and arrive in Manchester at 11.45am before returning to Scotland at 12.20pm for a 1.30pm touch-down.

A Sunday service is being added on the Aberdeen-Esbjerg route from next summer following an increase in bookings in 2022.

The popular route – well used by people in the oil and gas sector in particular – will go from five flights per week in each direction currently, Monday through Friday, to six.

Sunday flights will depart Aberdeen at 1.45pm and arrive in Esbjerg at 4.15pm.

The return service will take off at 4.45pm and land back in Aberdeen at 5.15pm, giving more flexibility over weekend bookings.

Extra seats

Summer 2023 will see larger aircraft being used to accommodate more passengers on the services from Aberdeen to Dublin and Birmingham.

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: “As we see growing demand across a number of services, we are thrilled to expand our offering from Aberdeen Airport.

“We remain wholly committed to building on operations across the network from our largest base.

“Our service between Aberdeen and Manchester provides crucial connectivity, not just between two of the UK’s largest business hubs but additionally on to the more remote communities we serve.

“Likewise, we have seen increasing demand on our routes to Esbjerg, Birmingham and Dublin, and we have taken steps to offer even more connectivity from the north of Scotland.”

For sale

The Glasgow Airport-based airline was recently put up for sale.

The carrier has been majority owned by two brothers, helicopter entrepreneurs Stephen and Peter Bond, since 2012. The pair were minority shareholders before that.

Loganair carries more than a million passengers a year on up to 1,000 flights a week.

Its 44-strong fleet of aircraft operate from 33 UK airports, providing jobs for more than 900 staff.

Overseas destinations include locations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

Strong presence in Aberdeen

Loganair is the largest airline at AIA, where it serves 14 destinations.

It directly employs more than 160 staff at the north-east terminal – owned and operated by AGS Airports – and supports a further 100 indirect jobs.

Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing, AGS, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see Loganair continue to expand their offering from Aberdeen next summer, across routes to the UK, Ireland and Demark.

“The increase in seats to Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Esbjerg help grow the region’s business links, and make it easier than ever for Aberdonians to meet-up with family and friends, and explore more of this beautiful corner of Europe.”