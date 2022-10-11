Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 6:55 pm
Loganair aircraft.
A Loganair flight arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Scottish airline Loganair has added two extra flights to its summer programme from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) next year.

Passengers travelling to Manchester and Esjberg, Denmark, will have the option of an additional service.

The airline has also increased seat capacity on its services from the Granite City to Dublin and Birmingham routes by 30%.

Loganair has added a fourth daily return flight to Manchester, up from three currently.

The extra flights will leave Aberdeen at 10.30am and arrive in Manchester at 11.45am before returning to Scotland at 12.20pm for a 1.30pm touch-down.

A Sunday service is being added on the Aberdeen-Esbjerg route from next summer following an increase in bookings in 2022.

The popular route – well used by people in the oil and gas sector in particular – will go from five flights per week in each direction currently, Monday through Friday, to six.

Sunday flights will depart Aberdeen at 1.45pm and arrive in Esbjerg at 4.15pm.

The return service will take off at 4.45pm and land back in Aberdeen at 5.15pm, giving more flexibility over weekend bookings.

Extra seats

Summer 2023 will see larger aircraft being used to accommodate more passengers on the services from Aberdeen to Dublin and Birmingham.

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: “As we see growing demand across a number of services, we are thrilled to expand our offering from Aberdeen Airport.

“We remain wholly committed to building on operations across the network from our largest base.

Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Supplied by Loganair.

“Our service between Aberdeen and Manchester provides crucial connectivity, not just between two of the UK’s largest business hubs but additionally on to the more remote communities we serve.

“Likewise, we have seen increasing demand on our routes to Esbjerg, Birmingham and Dublin, and we have taken steps to offer even more connectivity from the north of Scotland.”

For sale

The Glasgow Airport-based airline was recently put up for sale.

The carrier has been majority owned by two brothers, helicopter entrepreneurs Stephen and Peter Bond, since 2012. The pair were minority shareholders before that.

Loganair carries more than a million passengers a year on up to 1,000 flights a week.

Its 44-strong fleet of aircraft operate from 33 UK airports, providing jobs for more than 900 staff.

Overseas destinations include locations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

Strong presence in Aberdeen

Loganair is the largest airline at AIA, where it serves 14 destinations.

It directly employs more than 160 staff at the north-east terminal – owned and operated by AGS Airports – and supports a further 100 indirect jobs.

Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing, AGS, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see Loganair continue to expand their offering from Aberdeen next summer, across routes to the UK, Ireland and Demark.

“The increase in seats to Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Esbjerg help grow the region’s business links, and make it easier than ever for Aberdonians to meet-up with family and friends, and explore more of this beautiful corner of Europe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Housebuilder Scotia takes over fellow Ellon firm Caledonia Homes
stoneywood paper mill
Woes at Aberdeen paper mill and Peterhead firm reflect soaring Scottish insolvencies
Aeriel view of Sumburgh Airport runways.
Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost
Aeriel shot of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth names the date for virtual annual general meeting
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore.
Emec unveils plans for floating wind test site off Orkney
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
To go with story by Kelly Wilson. px Group appoints new chief and innovation growth officer Picture shows; St Fergus gas terminal. unknown. Supplied by unknown Date; Unknown
Workers at north-east gas plant balloted on strike action
Aerial view of jewellery on counter top.
The important factors in selling gold

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
7
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
8
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
9
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?
Wind farms, GPs and Dick Bequest
Readers' letters: Wind farms polluting fishing grounds, GPs and the Dick Bequest

Editor's Picks