Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale

Loganair, the airline behind flights to and from Scottish islands and a string of other destinations, is up for sale.

It is hoped a buyer can be found and operating the Glasgow Airport-based airline by the middle of next year.

Bond-owned since 2012

The carrier has been majority owned by two brothers, helicopter entrepreneurs Stephen and Peter Bond, since 2012. The pair were minority shareholders before that.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “After 25 years as investors in Loganair – initially as part-owners and since 2012 as sole owners – Stephen and Peter Bond have decided to appoint advisors to review options for the sale of Loganair.

“It could see them hand over the stewardship of Scotland’s Airline to new owners by mid-2023.”

Trading profitably

Mr Hinkles added: “The airline is trading profitably and has repaid its Covid-19 bank debt ahead of schedule.

“It will very much continue to operate as it is today, with no changes to routes, services or employment.

“Passenger numbers are growing and 50% ahead of pre-Pandemic levels, and our fleet renewal programme is also well-advanced, continuing apace over the coming months.”

He continued: “The Bonds – Stephen is now 72, Peter is 61 – are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair, who will act as its custodian for the next generation, just as they and previous owners have done.

“In the meantime, they remain wholehearted supporters of Loganair until any process is successfully concluded.”

Loganair carries more than a million passengers a year on up to 1,000 flights a week.

Its 44-strong fleet of aircraft operate from 33 UK airports, providing jobs for more than 900 staff.

Overseas destinations include locations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

Easter Ross roots

The airline’s roots go back to 1962, when founder Willie Logan – the managing director of a family owned construction company based in Muir of Ord – bought air taxi firm Capital Services, which he had used to travel between building sites throughout Scotland.

Following the takeover, the renamed Loganair started operations with a Piper Aztec as the sole aircraft.

Mr Logan, who grew up in Muir of Ord and Dingwall, was killed in a plane crash involving another air taxi service in 1966.