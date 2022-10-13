£10.5m broadband project for public services complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£10.5m broadband project for public services complete

By Kelly Wilson
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 6:54 am
Stonehaven open air pool is among council-run facilities which have been hooked up to faster broadband under the project. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Stonehaven open air pool is among council-run facilities which have been hooked up to faster broadband under the project. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Full-fibre infrastructure firm Neos Networks has completed its £10.5 million mission to deliver faster broadband for public sector services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A total of 171 miles of new underground fibre cable has been laid, linking Aberdeen, Westhill, Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie and Ellon as well as smaller communities in between.

The new network connects some 192 public sector buildings, and is within reach of 44,000 homes and 1,700 business premises.

It is expected to boost economic activity and, ultimately, quality of life in the region.

The work was part of a 20-year contract awarded by Aberdeenshire Council and paid for by the £250m Scottish and UK government-funded Aberdeen City Region Deal.

‘Critical’ access

It is also expected to deliver benefits to Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian as end users of the faster full-fibre network.

Neos Networks chief revenue officer Sarah Mills said: “To have delivered the full-fibre network, in this timeframe, given all the challenges of the pandemic and various lockdowns, has been truly remarkable.

“Vital and regionally important sites such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, 40-plus medical centres, as well as more than 50 schools and colleges, are supported by the new fibre network.

“Ultimately, the network will provide access that is critical to stimulating business growth and attracting investment in the region.”

Benefit GP surgeries

The new network will also allow GP surgeries to share records and undertake video consultations, as well as providing better connectivity for remote working and virtual teaching.

Aberdeenshire Council deputy leader Anne Stirling said: “It can be hard to really understand a lot of the scale and aspiration of projects like city region deals, but improving connectivity for communities and helping improve public services through better digital connections is something tangible.

Councillor Anne Stirling
Councillor Anne Stirling.

“The benefits of the full-fibre network will touch healthcare, schools, homes and businesses in the deal area.

“It is so positive to see another project coming to completion under our City Region Deal.”

