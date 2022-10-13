£10.5m broadband project for public services complete

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Full-fibre infrastructure firm Neos Networks has completed its £10.5 million mission to deliver faster broadband for public sector services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A total of 171 miles of new underground fibre cable has been laid, linking Aberdeen, Westhill, Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie and Ellon as well as smaller communities in between.

The new network connects some 192 public sector buildings, and is within reach of 44,000 homes and 1,700 business premises.

It is expected to boost economic activity and, ultimately, quality of life in the region.

The work was part of a 20-year contract awarded by Aberdeenshire Council and paid for by the £250m Scottish and UK government-funded Aberdeen City Region Deal.

‘Critical’ access

It is also expected to deliver benefits to Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian as end users of the faster full-fibre network.

Neos Networks chief revenue officer Sarah Mills said: “To have delivered the full-fibre network, in this timeframe, given all the challenges of the pandemic and various lockdowns, has been truly remarkable.

“Vital and regionally important sites such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, 40-plus medical centres, as well as more than 50 schools and colleges, are supported by the new fibre network.

“Ultimately, the network will provide access that is critical to stimulating business growth and attracting investment in the region.”

Benefit GP surgeries

The new network will also allow GP surgeries to share records and undertake video consultations, as well as providing better connectivity for remote working and virtual teaching.

Aberdeenshire Council deputy leader Anne Stirling said: “It can be hard to really understand a lot of the scale and aspiration of projects like city region deals, but improving connectivity for communities and helping improve public services through better digital connections is something tangible.

“The benefits of the full-fibre network will touch healthcare, schools, homes and businesses in the deal area.

“It is so positive to see another project coming to completion under our City Region Deal.”