‘Depraved’ Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years

An Aberdeen DJ has been jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of raping a city student.

Alisdair Randalls, 30, attacked the young woman at his flat in Aberdeen in December 2015 having met via the Tinder dating app.

The victim later texted him stating: “Do you even remember last night and that no means no?”

He replied: “I do not remember – sorry.”

Randalls – previously resident DJ at Aberdeen nightclub Nox – had claimed at his trial in the city last month that sex had been consensual.

But, jurors went on to convict him of the rape charge.

He was acquitted of the same crime as well as an accusation of sexual assault against a second woman.

Randalls was separately cleared of rape by a Spanish court in 2021. He had been working at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and Bar at the time.

Lord Colbeck today sentenced Randalls at the High Court in Glasgow for the 2015 sex attack.

Randalls put on the sex offenders list indefinitely

The judge told him how he had “persuaded” the young woman to leave where she was staying ending up “alone” to be preyed upon by Randalls.

Lord Colbeck: “You had sex with her not once, but twice against her wishes.”

The judge said a “harrowing” victim impact statement showed the “significant effect” the ordeal continues to have on the young woman.

Randalls was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Jurors at the trial heard from a flatmate of the victim who described her as “crying hysterically” after reporting to her she had been raped.

The witness added: “Later in the week, I saw bruises on her arms and chest.”

In his evidence, Randalls told how he had met the victim outside her halls of residence and they had walked to his home in Aberdeen.

The DJ claimed they had “five to 10 minutes of consensual sex”.

Randalls insisted the young woman was “fine” when she left him.

His lawyer Drew McKenzie today said Randalls continues to maintain his innocence.

‘He is a predatory individual’

Speaking after today’s sentencing hearing, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Alisdair Randalls is now behind bars and our thoughts are with all those affected by this kind of depraved behaviour.

“He is a predatory individual who will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“Hopefully this conviction helps bring some comfort while also protecting other women from the harm Randalls has shown he’s capable of causing.

“This type of offending has no place in Scotland. Prosecutors within COPFS are committed to pursuing justice for victims of such crimes.

“I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”