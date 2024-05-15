‘Depraved’ Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Depraved’ Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years

Alisdair Randalls - previously resident DJ at nightclub Nox - attacked the young woman at his Aberdeen flat having met her via Tinder.

By Grant McCabe
Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen DJ has been jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of raping a city student.

Alisdair Randalls, 30, attacked the young woman at his flat in Aberdeen in December 2015 having met via the Tinder dating app.

The victim later texted him stating: “Do you even remember last night and that no means no?”

He replied: “I do not remember – sorry.”

Randalls – previously resident DJ at Aberdeen nightclub Nox – had claimed at his trial in the city last month that sex had been consensual.

But, jurors went on to convict him of the rape charge.

He was acquitted of the same crime as well as an accusation of sexual assault against a second woman.

Randalls was separately cleared of rape by a Spanish court in 2021. He had been working at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and Bar at the time.

Lord Colbeck today sentenced Randalls at the High Court in Glasgow for the 2015 sex attack.

Randalls put on the sex offenders list indefinitely

The judge told him how he had “persuaded” the young woman to leave where she was staying ending up “alone” to be preyed upon by Randalls.

Lord Colbeck: “You had sex with her not once, but twice against her wishes.”

The judge said a “harrowing” victim impact statement showed the “significant effect” the ordeal continues to have on the young woman.

Randalls was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Jurors at the trial heard from a flatmate of the victim who described her as “crying hysterically” after reporting to her she had been raped.

The witness added: “Later in the week, I saw bruises on her arms and chest.”

In his evidence, Randalls told how he had met the victim outside her halls of residence and they had walked to his home in Aberdeen.

The DJ claimed they had “five to 10 minutes of consensual sex”.

Randalls insisted the young woman was “fine” when she left him.

His lawyer Drew McKenzie today said Randalls continues to maintain his innocence.

‘He is a predatory individual’

Speaking after today’s sentencing hearing, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Alisdair Randalls is now behind bars and our thoughts are with all those affected by this kind of depraved behaviour.

“He is a predatory individual who will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“Hopefully this conviction helps bring some comfort while also protecting other women from the harm Randalls has shown he’s capable of causing.

“This type of offending has no place in Scotland. Prosecutors within COPFS are committed to pursuing justice for victims of such crimes.

“I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”

