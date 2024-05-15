Kintore joiner caught on camera ‘humping floor’ of customer’s living room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore joiner caught on camera ‘humping floor’ of customer’s living room

Andrew Milne's disgusting actions - which lasted for around five minutes - were discovered when the customer’s 18-year-old daughter checked the CCTV footage.

By David McPhee
Andrew Milne admitted a charge of public indecency at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Andrew Milne admitted a charge of public indecency at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire joiner has been fined after he was caught on a customer’s CCTV camera sexually thrusting his hips on her living room floor.

Andrew Milne, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of public indecency after he was caught undoing his belt and carrying out the sexual act for around five minutes.

Milne’s actions – which were described as “disgusting” by a sheriff – were only discovered when the woman’s 18-year-old daughter happened to check the home’s security camera footage.

CCTV revealed shocking behaviour

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that on February 21 this year Milne was hired to carry out work at the house in Aboyne where the homeowner lived with her two daughters.

At 8am Milne and his apprentice arrived to begin work, with the homeowner informing them about an hour later that she had to go out but that her daughter was upstairs.

The woman’s daughter went downstairs at around 10am to use the toilet where she saw Milne hard at work.

A while later, when she could not hear activity downstairs, she decided to check the living room camera that is normally used to observe the family’s dog when no one was home.

Puzzled as to why it had been turned to face the ceiling, she rewound the footage to see what had happened.

Joiner was ‘humping the floor’

Ms Stewart said: “When she checked the previous footage, she saw the accused lying on the living room floor then rolling onto his side away from the camera where he undid his belt.

“He then rolled back onto his stomach where she formed the opinion that he was humping the floor.

“She saw him move his hips up and down for around five minutes before stopping, standing up and fastening his belt.

“It was then he appeared to notice the camera.”

Ms Stewart said the young woman was “shocked and alarmed” by what she had witnessed and called her mum.

The police were then contacted.

In the dock, Milne pleaded guilty to one charge of public indecency by rubbing his private parts in a customer’s home.

‘Deeply ashamed and embarrassed’

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court his client had “never been in any trouble before” and was “deeply ashamed and embarrassed”.

He added that Milne gave a “full and frank account” of what went on when he was interviewed by police.

“Mr Milne attended to carry out work in the living room of this property,” the solicitor said.

“Those works stopped for a tea break and his apprentice took his tea break in the works van, leaving Mr Milne alone in the living room.

“He had no idea as to the existence of a camera and, quite simply, if he had been aware of the likelihood of him being seen he would never have behaved in this way.”

‘Full and sincere public apology’ to teenager

Mr Woodward-Nutt told the court that, at some point, Milne’s thoughts “turned to his girlfriend” and that “during that brief period he behaved in the manner libelled”.

“It was only at that stage did he look around and saw, to his horror, a camera in the room,” he said, adding that his client wanted to extend a “full and sincere public apology” to the 18-year-old woman involved.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Milne that he had “quite rightly” expressed embarrassment and shame in relation to this offence.

“Your actions on this date, which took place in another person’s home, are disgusting,” she told him.

Due to this being his first criminal offence, Sheriff Johnston fined Milne, of Kingsfield Road, Kintore, a total of £790.

