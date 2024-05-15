Nightclub taken to task over foul-mouthed sticker stuck to lampposts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nightclub taken to task over foul-mouthed sticker stuck to lampposts in Aberdeen

Underground's use of the c-word in advertisements overstepped the mark, in the opinion of Aberdeen City Council.

By Dale Haslam
Councillor Neil Copland and a sticker promoting Underground nightclub. Image: DCT Media
Councillor Neil Copland and a sticker promoting Underground nightclub. Image: DCT Media

Operators of a nightclub have been given an official dressing down after a foul-mouthed sticker appeared across Aberdeen.

The Underground nightclub’s promotional stickers – which say “No bottle service, no VIP, no c***s” – have been plastered on lampposts across the Granite City and drawn criticism from the public and council officials.

The Bridge Street venue is now expected to be billed for the cost of removing the stickers, which are classed as flyposting and therefore illegal.

The controversial sticker promoting Underground on a King Street lamppost. Image: DCT Media
The controversial sticker promoting Underground on a King Street lamppost. Image: DCT Media

The stickers read: “No bottle service, no VIP, no c***s. The UG way” and end by giving the nightclub’s address.

One woman, who did not want to be named, noticed the sticker on display on King Street near Morrisons.

She said: “It’s 2024 and sensitivities aren’t what they used to be.

“Perhaps this kind of wording would be appropriate in the nightclub where only adults can see it.

“But, on the street, kids can see it.

Underground nightclub on Bridge Street, Aberdeen.
Underground on Bridge Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“I have a young son and, if he asked me what that word meant, that would be a difficult conversation.

“Aside from the wording, the stickers shouldn’t be put up anyway – it’s flyposting.”

Council officers were contacted about the stickers and took exception for two reasons.

First, the stickers have been fixed to street furniture illegally.

Second, the wording might breach the rules of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which governs marketing material in the UK.

‘Marketers should carefully consider language’

One of its rules states: “Marketing communications must not contain anything that is likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

“Marketers should carefully consider the language used in marketing communications and target appropriately.

“Some expletives, such as ‘f***’, are very likely to offend, whereas milder words may be acceptable, depending on the context and media in which they appear.”

One letter of the c-word is replaced by an asterisk on the sticker.

The ASA website states: “Marketing communications that do not explicitly state full expletives, but obscure part of the word, are still likely to breach the code if viewers are likely to recognise the word that the ad is referring to, and that word is likely to cause serious or widespread offence.”

Responding to the stickers, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Approved advertisements should follow the ASA code.

“As these ads were fly posted they should not have been in place.

“We will contact the company named on these adverts.”

He added: “Putting stickers on street furniture is classed as flyposting, which is illegal.

Venue upholds council rules

“When a person responsible for placing stickers on street furniture can be identified, the council will bill them for the cost of removing those stickers.”

It is understood that Underground usually upholds the council’s licensing rules and has not been the subject of an issue in recent years.

Its backers have even campaigned for more support for entertainment venues because of their importance in the community.

Aberdeen Licensing Board convenor Neil Copland.
Aberdeen Licensing Board convenor Neil Copland. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media

However, the council’s licensing board is keen to remind the venue of its obligations.

The board’s convenor, Councillor Neil Copland, said: “Having seen that sticker, from a personal point of view, I look at that and find that quite disturbing.

“I don’t like it. It’s in extremely bad taste.

“Whether or not they have committed an offence with the wording, I don’t know.

“These things are in the eye of the beholder.

“If people find it offensive then people should report it.”

He added: “I will get in touch with the licensing officers and ask them about what they have done in relation to this.

‘Action will be taken if needed’

“I will ask the officers to investigate this and deal with it appropriately.

“First, flyposting shouldn’t happen. It’s as simple as that.

“Second, the wording poses questions.

“I need to let the officers do their job. If they investigate and find that action is needed, it will be taken.”

The Press and Journal contacted Underground nightclub several weeks ago to ask about the stickers.

Through Facebook, the venue gave us an email address to contact.

But nobody from the venue responded to our repeated invitations to comment.

And, though the venue managers have known about the stickers for several weeks, they are still in place as of today.

