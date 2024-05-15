Nightclub taken to task over foul-mouthed sticker stuck to lampposts in Aberdeen

Operators of a nightclub have been given an official dressing down after a foul-mouthed sticker appeared across Aberdeen.

The Underground nightclub’s promotional stickers – which say “No bottle service, no VIP, no c***s” – have been plastered on lampposts across the Granite City and drawn criticism from the public and council officials.

The Bridge Street venue is now expected to be billed for the cost of removing the stickers, which are classed as flyposting and therefore illegal.

The stickers read: “No bottle service, no VIP, no c***s. The UG way” and end by giving the nightclub’s address.

One woman, who did not want to be named, noticed the sticker on display on King Street near Morrisons.

She said: “It’s 2024 and sensitivities aren’t what they used to be.

“Perhaps this kind of wording would be appropriate in the nightclub where only adults can see it.

“But, on the street, kids can see it.

“I have a young son and, if he asked me what that word meant, that would be a difficult conversation.

“Aside from the wording, the stickers shouldn’t be put up anyway – it’s flyposting.”

Council officers were contacted about the stickers and took exception for two reasons.

First, the stickers have been fixed to street furniture illegally.

Second, the wording might breach the rules of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which governs marketing material in the UK.

‘Marketers should carefully consider language’

One of its rules states: “Marketing communications must not contain anything that is likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

“Marketers should carefully consider the language used in marketing communications and target appropriately.

“Some expletives, such as ‘f***’, are very likely to offend, whereas milder words may be acceptable, depending on the context and media in which they appear.”

One letter of the c-word is replaced by an asterisk on the sticker.

The ASA website states: “Marketing communications that do not explicitly state full expletives, but obscure part of the word, are still likely to breach the code if viewers are likely to recognise the word that the ad is referring to, and that word is likely to cause serious or widespread offence.”

Responding to the stickers, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Approved advertisements should follow the ASA code.

“As these ads were fly posted they should not have been in place.

“We will contact the company named on these adverts.”

He added: “Putting stickers on street furniture is classed as flyposting, which is illegal.

Venue upholds council rules

“When a person responsible for placing stickers on street furniture can be identified, the council will bill them for the cost of removing those stickers.”

It is understood that Underground usually upholds the council’s licensing rules and has not been the subject of an issue in recent years.

Its backers have even campaigned for more support for entertainment venues because of their importance in the community.

However, the council’s licensing board is keen to remind the venue of its obligations.

The board’s convenor, Councillor Neil Copland, said: “Having seen that sticker, from a personal point of view, I look at that and find that quite disturbing.

“I don’t like it. It’s in extremely bad taste.

“Whether or not they have committed an offence with the wording, I don’t know.

“These things are in the eye of the beholder.

“If people find it offensive then people should report it.”

He added: “I will get in touch with the licensing officers and ask them about what they have done in relation to this.

‘Action will be taken if needed’

“I will ask the officers to investigate this and deal with it appropriately.

“First, flyposting shouldn’t happen. It’s as simple as that.

“Second, the wording poses questions.

“I need to let the officers do their job. If they investigate and find that action is needed, it will be taken.”

The Press and Journal contacted Underground nightclub several weeks ago to ask about the stickers.

Through Facebook, the venue gave us an email address to contact.

But nobody from the venue responded to our repeated invitations to comment.

And, though the venue managers have known about the stickers for several weeks, they are still in place as of today.