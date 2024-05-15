Inverness man caught with kilo of cannabis told police it was for personal use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man caught with kilo of cannabis told police it was for personal use

Michael Hamill had almost £15,000 of the class B drug as well as scales, bags and a heat sealer, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Hamill appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Hamill appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man caught with a kilo of cannabis worth up to £14,995 told police he ordered it online.

Michael Hamill also insisted the class B drugs were for his own use and said scales that were found at his home were to check that he hadn’t been ripped off.

But appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court this week, Hamill admitted a single charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that at around 4pm on May 11 2022 police executed a drugs search warrant at Hamill’s Caledonian Road home in Inverness.

Search recovered kilo of cannabis

Hamill, 32, was not at the property as the search recovered herbal material later confirmed to be 1065 grams of cannabis.

Officers also found scales, a grinder and bags.

Hamill was later traced in a retail park car park in Aviemore.

When interviewed he told police that the class B drugs were for his own use and claimed he had “sourced it online from Canada and the US”.

He told officers that he “used scales to weigh it so he didn’t get bumped” and that he “used the heat sealer to seal it to prevent his family from smelling it”.

The prosecutor told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that the drugs had an estimated value of between £8,670 and £14,995.

Defence agent Shahid Latif told the court that his client had experienced adversity in his childhood and had previously used alcohol as an adult, which had led to offending.

Inverness man’s drug ‘vice’

After an associate had recommended Hamill stop using alcohol, he had turned to cannabis. Mr Latif said his client had not offended in a number of years.

He said his Hamill was using three to 3.5 grams of the drug every day and invited Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to consider placing Hamill on a drug treatment and testing order.

He said: “Use of drugs is a vice – he is not yet clear of it.”

Sheriff MacDonald deferred sentencing for a criminal justice social work report to be produced, along with an assessment of suitability for a drug treatment and testing order.

But she told Hamill: “This was over a kilo’s worth of cannabis – it is a significant amount which often merits a custodial sentence.”

The case will call again next month.

