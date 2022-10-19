KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

KPMG UK has promoted fourteen colleagues within its Aberdeen office as it continues to invest in its north-east operations.

Ian Prescott has been promoted to director (audit), after 14 years with the professional services firm and joins its leadership team.

Armen Balasanyan (audit) and Lolu Olufemi (financial services people consulting) have both been promoted to senior manager, while Shona Paterson is promoted to manager (audit).

Ten new assistant managers were also announced by the professional services firm.

These are: Jensy Anton – tax, Stuart Don – audit, Naomi Fallows – audit, Andy Gibb – audit, Alex Klein – deal advisory, Athul Mathewkutty – audit, Paul Miller – audit, Chris Oxtoby – audit, Mona Trofin – audit, Louis Warwick – audit.

Overall, KPMG promoted 102 colleagues across Scotland and over 1,900 colleagues across the UK on 1 October – the start of its new financial year.

Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay, said: “We’ve invested in our people at every level because we have ambitious growth plans to be the fastest growing and most trusted professional services firm.

“We know that businesses are dealing with uncertainty like never before, which makes it more critical that we continue to have the right team in place to provide advice and support to our clients.

“I’m really pleased to see fourteen colleagues take the next step in their career with KPMG. These elevations are thoroughly deserved based on their commitment to clients, the local market and their colleagues.”

KPMG UK employs 115 people in Aberdeen with a local leadership team of three partners and five directors.

In Scotland, KPMG UK employs 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.