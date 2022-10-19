KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen

By Erikka Askeland
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:20 am
KPMG Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay, said the firm has "invested in our people at every level".
KPMG Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay, said the firm has "invested in our people at every level".

KPMG UK has promoted fourteen colleagues within its Aberdeen office as it continues to invest in its north-east operations.

Ian Prescott has been promoted to director (audit), after 14 years with the professional services firm and joins its leadership team.

Armen Balasanyan (audit) and Lolu Olufemi (financial services people consulting) have both been promoted to senior manager, while Shona Paterson is promoted to manager (audit).

Lolu Olufemi, left, with KPMG senior partner Eilidh Paterson has been promoted. Image: Colin Rennie

Ten new assistant managers were also announced by the professional services firm.

These are: Jensy Anton – tax, Stuart Don – audit, Naomi Fallows – audit, Andy Gibb – audit, Alex Klein – deal advisory, Athul Mathewkutty – audit, Paul Miller – audit, Chris Oxtoby – audit, Mona Trofin – audit, Louis Warwick – audit.

Overall, KPMG promoted 102 colleagues across Scotland and over 1,900 colleagues across the UK on 1 October – the start of its new financial year.

Aberdeen office senior partner Martin Findlay, said: “We’ve invested in our people at every level because we have ambitious growth plans to be the fastest growing and most trusted professional services firm.

KPMG director (audit) Ian Prescott is now on the leadership team.

“We know that businesses are dealing with uncertainty like never before, which makes it more critical that we continue to have the right team in place to provide advice and support to our clients.

“I’m really pleased to see fourteen colleagues take the next step in their career with KPMG. These elevations are thoroughly deserved based on their commitment to clients, the local market and their colleagues.”

KPMG UK employs 115 people in Aberdeen with a local leadership team of three partners and five directors.

In Scotland, KPMG UK employs 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

