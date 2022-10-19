Iain Maciver: The cost of living is getting dear, oh dear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iain Maciver: The cost of living is getting dear, oh dear

By Iain Maciver
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:31 am
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

You should realise pretty quickly that things are not going well when a member of the Royal Family, whose vocation in life is pretty much to shake hands and look pleased to see everyone, greets you by saying: “Back again… dear, oh dear.”

His Majesty King Charles III is, of course, the very soul of discretion and good manners, but you could argue that his role is also to reflect his subjects in thought, word and deed.

His reaction to the arrival of Prime Minister Liz Truss – destined to be forever known as the founder of the ill-conceived Trussonomics fiasco – for their weekly audience last week is now indelibly inscribed in all our heads.

He has been holding these meet-and-greet things a long time, so our silver fox monarch would have known what he was doing and its effect. It would be treasonous to suggest otherwise, I think.

Then, on Friday, the PM sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and sidelined Treasury Chief Secretary Chris Philp for the £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts they had cobbled together. Nothing to do with herself, then, and her promises in the leadership campaign? Apparently not.

Later, I heard the BBC’s Chris Mason say that Liz Truss had binned two planks of her programme for government. I didn’t hear those last five words.

“Dear, oh dear,” I thought. When I heard that first P word, I hoped these were direct quotes from the PM, otherwise Mason was going to be in trouble for referring to her ex-colleagues as planks. Happily for him, it was made clear that the planks were merely elements of her fiscal policy.

Liz Truss is facing difficulty in Downing Street. Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

What about her fracking policy? Liz Truss decided, without much information, to go ahead in parts of Britain.

A wag came up with an idea. He found a proposed fracking site near Blackpool, which he’d located on Google Maps. He amended the name to the Liz Truss Career Memorial. The name change was accepted. Sadly, the killjoys at Google have since noticed new cheeky “reviews”, and have suspended it. Dear, oh dear.

Don’t give them the time of day

We were reviewing things we saw en route when, before lockdown, Mrs X and I went picnicking around Sutherland. Suddenly, through the trees, we spotted the majestic sight that is Carbisdale Castle, near Ardgay. What a pile.

She insisted the tower had clocks on only three faces. The side facing Sutherland is blank

Having been a hostel for decades, until 10 years ago, it’s in the news again, as it’s just been bought. I remember people saying one of the clock faces on the castle tower was missing. Oops, it must have fallen off. How clumsy.

Yon castle took 12 years to build and was finished in 1917 for Mary Caroline, the Duchess of Sutherland, and second wife of the third Duke of Sutherland.

Carbisdale Castle was built between 1905 and 1917. Photo: Strutt & Parker

The duke popped his clogs in 1892, and there was the usual growling and eye-gouging over his will. It was agreed that the duchess could build a castle, but outside the Sutherland Estate. She picked ground really close, just to spite her late husband’s family. She insisted the tower had clocks on only three faces. The side facing Sutherland is blank.

That’s apparently because the duchess didn’t wish to give her late husband’s family “the time of day”. Dear, oh dear. That’s funny, though. The auld duchess had a sense of humour.

SNP appears to have given up on ferries

If we want to leave these islands, we need to take a plane or a ferry. The planes are expensive, even with the enticing offers from the recently up-for-sale Loganair airline, which is filling my inbox with colourful invitations to tan the Maciver body on the English Riviera and, interestingly, in Dublin’s fair city. The Guinness may be very quaffable, but it’s not the holiday destination which immediately springs to mind.

If there was an election looming on the horizon, it would sharpen their focus. Instead, they witter on about referendums

Now, the talk here is of a locally-run ferry service, because the service to the islands from the CalMac bosses in Gourock is seen as being, er, rubbish. Old ferries not being properly maintained or replaced, loads of cancellations, passengers travelling due to family emergencies being left stuck too often.

Lognair aircraft
A Loganair plane on its way. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The SNP government, the ultimate owner, appears to have given up, and seems to accept the depopulation which will result if it just does nothing. SNP politicians, local and national, won’t discuss it. No plan, no clue.

If there was an election looming on the horizon, it would sharpen their focus. Instead, they witter on about referendums and, of course, the faltering Tory leadership. Hey, that’s my job.

SNP politicians seem to have little to say on anything else just now. They should be on the streets, protesting about the cost of living, because we know how the price of everything is getting – dear, oh very dear.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

[[title]]

[[text]]
